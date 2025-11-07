Happiness Squad Launches REWIRE Holiday Program to Inspire Companies to Give the Gift of Flourishing this Holiday Season

Happiness Squad logo

Companies Investing in Science-Backed Interventions Help Employees Become Happier, More Adaptable and Resilient

Companies today are looking to give their employees more than pizza parties and gift cards for the holidays; they want to offer experiences that support their people’s personal and professional growth” — Ashish Kothari, founder and CEO of Happiness Squad

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies seek more impactful ways to end the year with meaning and start the new year with momentum, Boulder-based workplace wellbeing company Happiness Squad is offering a powerful alternative to traditional holiday perks with its REWIRE Holiday Program The REWIRE Holiday Program is a suite of science-backed experiences designed to foster joy, connection, and resilience within teams. It features three core offerings:1) Hardwired for Happiness Book Pack – A bestselling guide to 9 science-backed practices to rewire the brain for joy, resilience and meaning.2) Flourishing Keynotes & Catalyst Workshops – 60–90 minute live experiences that help teams pause, reflect and activate positive change.3) REWIRE Program – An immersive 12 session cohort-based program proven to boost adaptability, engagement and joy with science-backed practices that go beyond the breakroom."Companies today are looking to give their employees more than pizza parties and gift cards for the holidays; they want to offer experiences that support their people’s personal and professional growth," said Ashish Kothari, founder and CEO of Happiness Squad. "We designed this holiday program to help organizations, teams and individuals end the year with meaning and start the new year with momentum."The program offers leaders a turnkey way to support their teams with tools that are both impactful and easy to implement, while simultaneously addressing rising levels of burnout, attrition, absenteeism and presenteeism across all industries.Companies booking REWIRE experiences for December 2024 and January 2025 will receive a 10% discount if booked by December 15, 2025.More details and a downloadable brochure are available at: https://happinesssquad.com/holiday-season/ About Happiness SquadHappiness Squad is a tech-enabled transformation company helping organizations unlock peak performance by addressing the root causes of human capital loss. Based on the science of flourishing, we address the underlying causes of attrition, absenteeism, and presenteeism through integrated interventions at every level of the organization: REWIRE for individuals, PEARL and Management Mastery for teams, and our Organization Human Potential Index (OHPI) with continuous listening for organizational transformation. For more information, visit https://happinesssquad.com/

