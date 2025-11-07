bisqqit Brings Geo- Coded Precision to Audio Advertising Planning & Buying

bisqqit: Geo-coded audio planning built for speed, clarity, and results. bisqqit’s new header spotlighting hyper-local radio planning and its geo-coded audio solutions built for media agencies. bisqqit’s geo-coded mapping view showing how new retail locations align with station coverage to support smarter, faster expansion planning.

Purpose-built platform transforms how agencies plan hyper-local radio campaigns

bisqqit helps planners make fast, data-backed decisions and see which stations truly reach their retail locations.” — Kathleen Fink

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE bisqqit Redefines Hyper-Local Radio Planning for Media AgenciesA new player is transforming how media agencies plan retail-driven radio campaigns. bisqqit, the first geo-coded audio planning platform built specifically for agencies, brings real-time, location-based intelligence to the forefront of broadcast strategy.Developed by former audio sales and research executives who understand the pressure of fast-turn planning, bisqqit replaces manual signal station mapping and outdated data with a single, intuitive workspace that visualizes coverage, compares same-format stations, and identifies true reach in minutes.Built by former audio sales and research executives and engineered to verify true trade-area zip codes—fast.“bisqqit was designed for planners and buyers making fast, data-backed decisions across complex market landscapes,” said Kathleen Fink, Managing Partner and Co-Creator. “It finally answers the question of which stations genuinely reach a retail location — and which don’t. In minutes, planners can see true reach, verify coverage, and build cleaner recommendations.”The platform consolidates competitive insights, signal overlays, and geo-coded retail data, producing proposal-ready visuals that streamline the entire audio planning workflow. For national, regional, and local retail clients alike, bisqqit provides the transparency and clarity that modern campaign execution demands.As more brands lean into digital, it’s important to remember that many markets still lack reliable broadband — and won’t catch up for years. Radio continues to deliver where digital falls short, and bisqqit pinpoints exactly which stations carry your message where online reach can’t. In markets still waiting on reliable connectivity, bisqqit ensures campaigns truly connect to local communities.bisqqit also offers Backroom Services , providing custom coverage audits, mapping, and competitive visualization.To schedule a demo, visit bisqqit.com.AboutWhether you're planning a seasonal push or a grand opening, bisqqit’s reporting engine delivers a pre-qualified station list for every location in minutes. Simply upload your target locations and instantly see who serves each area — and who doesn’t. No more sifting through single-station maps, chasing coverage, or confirming stations on multiple websites. bisqqit gives you everything you need in one streamlined platform.

