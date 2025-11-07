Genesis Research Group Strengthens Access & Pricing Leadership with Three Strategic Appointments

James, Catherine, Nikki, and Tim

Three industry veterans bring decades of strategic consultancy experience across the US, EU, and Asia Pacific to support commercialization needs

A&P needs have evolved beyond insight generation & hypothesis validation. Clients need strategic thinkers who understand the specific challenges AND know how the commercialization puzzle fits together” — Tim Wright, Executive Vice President, Access & Pricing

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Research Group, a leading provider of global access and pricing (A&P), health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and real-world evidence (RWE) solutions, today announced three senior appointments to its A&P team: Nikki Atkins, Catherine Kielar, and James Singell. The breadth and depth of their expertise lay a firm foundation for the continued expansion of the company’s 50-member A&P team.The appointments come as pharmaceutical and biotech companies face increasingly complex access and reimbursement environments, requiring deeper, more agile strategic partnerships that go beyond traditional insight generation to drive commercialization outcomes."The role that market access and pricing now play in commercial success has never been more important for our clients," says Tim Wright, Executive Vice President, Access & Pricing at Genesis Research Group. "For companies big and small, access and pricing needs have evolved beyond insight generation and hypothesis validation. It is important that we bring strategic thinkers who not only understand the specific challenges but know how the entire commercialization puzzle fits together. Nikki, Catherine, and James bring decades of industry and senior consultancy expertise to help our clients navigate this complex landscape."Nikki Atkins joins as Vice President, Access & Commercialization, bringing over 30 years of EU, Asia Pacific, and global market access strategy experience from leadership roles at GSK, as a payer in the NHS, and in global pricing and market access consulting. "In a world where traditional global playbooks no longer guarantee fully enabled in-market patient access, there's such an opportunity to define fresh strategic approaches," says Nikki. "I'm looking forward to helping clients cut through today's complex payer ecosystems."Catherine Kielar joins as Vice President, Access & Pricing, with nearly 20 years of EU, Asia Pacific, and global market access expertise gained from roles at Roche, biotech start-up, and executive leadership roles in global consulting. "I'm thrilled to join a globally recognized leading organization in pricing, market access, HEOR, and RWE," Catherine says. "It’s great to be part of a team that values collaboration, precision, and tailored solutions. Together with our experience-based strategic counsel, we can make a meaningful impact for clients at unmatched speed and depth.”James Singell joins as Vice President, Strategic Advisor, Access & Pricing, bringing over 30 years of US and global experience across top five pharma, biotech start-ups, and senior executive global consultancy experience. His particular focus will be on applying US experience to global challenges, including broad commercialization strategy development. "I’ve seen the quality and benefit of insights provided by RPR, the company’s stakeholder platform, here in the US," says James. "Combining strategic counsel with these insights will further establish Genesis as a trusted A&P partner, and I'm eager to bring my experience to bear for our clients."Genesis Research Group has built a distinguished reputation for A&P services. These appointments represent a deliberate step in deepening that expertise, enhancing the company’s ability to engage effectively through the RfP* process, and deliver strategic counsel that drives commercial success. The team's agile, consultative approach complements Genesis' Flexible Integrated Team (FIT) engagement model and its use of advanced technologies, such as RPR, to support effective strategic decision-making.About Genesis Research GroupGenesis Research Group empowers life science companies to innovate differently by fundamentally transforming the way they engage with research partners. Through the integration of robust stakeholder insights (RPR), data-agnostic expertise, and the revolutionary FIT engagement model, Genesis delivers US and global real-world evidence, HEOR, and market access solutions that enable its partners to anticipate and address the evolving needs of payers, regulators, and stakeholders.Learn more at https://genesisrg.com

