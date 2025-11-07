Average UK Engagement Ring Spend Falls to £3,928 as Bespoke Designs and Lab-Grown Diamonds Take, Reveals Rêve Diamonds

Luxury private jewellers Rêve Diamonds report a shift from high-price purchases to personalised, ethically crafted designs ahead of the 2025 festive season.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to exclusive research by Rêve Diamonds , the average amount spent on an engagement ring in the United Kingdom has fallen from £4,656 to £3,928 over the past year — a 16% decrease. Despite spending less overall, British couples are showing a stronger preference for bespoke craftsmanship, ethical sourcing, and lab-grown diamonds.The findings, based on hundreds of closed engagement-ring sales over the last 300 days at Rêve Diamonds’ private Mayfair showroom, reveal significant shifts in consumer behaviour and design preferences.Read the full report at https://www.revediamonds.com/blog/2025-engagement-rings-uk-sales-trends Key Insights from Rêve Diamonds’ 2025 UK Engagement Ring Report:• 18ct Yellow gold remains the top metal (42%), followed by platinum (30%).• Solitaire and trilogy rings continue to lead, with bespoke and 'Toi et Moi' styles gaining popularity.• 1.5–2.5 carat centre stones are the most requested size range.• Lab-grown diamonds surpass natural for the first time — 54% of all sales.• Average spend falls 16% as couples prioritise meaning and individuality.“Couples are becoming more design-conscious and value-driven,” says Tal Cohen,Founder of Rêve Diamonds. “They’re spending wisely — choosing bespoke craftsmanship and sustainable options over mass-produced luxury.”Seasonal OutlookAs the 2025 festive proposal season approaches, Rêve Diamonds predicts strong demand for:• 18ct yellow gold and platinum rings• 1.5–2.5ct lab-grown and natural diamonds• Bespoke designs with personalised engraving and hidden halosAbout Rêve DiamondsRêve Diamonds are private jewellers specialising in bespoke engagement rings, natural and lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewellery. Based in Mayfair, London, their by-appointment-only showroom offers a private, tailored experience — from 3D CAD design and diamond sourcing to lifetime aftercare.Website: www.revediamonds.com Press Contact: info@revediamonds.comInstagram: @revediamonds

