Prominent Construction Attorney Justin Zinzow Appointed to Leadership Roles with the Florida Home Builders Association

Florida Board Certified Construction Law Attorney Justin Zinzow and the team at Zinzow Law proudly serve the construction industry with all their legal and business needs.

Construction Attorney Justin Zinzow Appointed to several Leadership Roles with the Florida Home Builders Association, Including Chair of Governmental Affairs

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA , FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Zinzow, a Florida Board Certified Construction Attorney and CEO of Zinzow Law , has been appointed to several influential leadership positions within the Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA), including the esteemed role of Chair of the FHBA Governmental Affairs Committee. This significant appointment recognizes Zinzow's extensive legal expertise in the construction industry and his dedication to advocating for the building profession across the state.In his capacity as Governmental Affairs Chair, Zinzow will be responsible for developing, recommending, and implementing the association's legislative policies, playing a pivotal role in shaping the regulatory landscape for Florida's home builders.In addition to leading the governmental affairs initiatives, Zinzow has also assumed the following roles within the FHBA:• FHBA Bay Region Associate Chair• FHBA Executive Board Member• FHBA Committee Member - Associates & Trades Council• FHBA Member - Legal Action Committee"The legislative and regulatory environment in Florida is constantly evolving, and it is crucial that the home building industry has a strong, knowledgeable voice in Tallahassee," said Zinzow. "I am honored to step into these leadership roles and look forward to working with my fellow board and committee members to champion policies that support sustainable growth and address the challenges facing our industry."Zinzow brings a wealth of relevant experience to these positions. He is an accredited Continuing Education Provider for the Florida Construction Industry Licensing Board. He has been recognized by his peers, having been elected as a "Best Lawyer in America" by Best Lawyers and a Top Florida Construction Lawyer by Florida Trend. His legal team boasts over a century and a half of combined legal experience, providing robust and insightful counsel to clients.About Justin Zinzow & Zinzow Law:Justin Zinzow is the CEO of Zinzow Law and a Florida Board Certified Construction Attorney. He has been recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer and elected as one of the "Best Lawyers in America". Zinzow Law specializes in providing legal solutions for the construction, real estate, and business worlds, with a team possessing over 150 years of combined legal experience. In addition to his roles in FHBA, Jusin has served in various capacities within Florida's Associated Builders and Contractors, the Suncoast Utility Contractors, and for 9 years on the 6th Judicial Circuit Nominating Commission.Beyond being the CEO of Zinzow Law, Justin is the founder and CEO of ZinDoc.com—America's Leading Notice and Lien service provider —and the Zinzow Law Foundation , where he and his team raise funds to support Disabled American Veterans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.