Governor Kotek Announces Oregonians Now Have Access to Full November SNAP Benefits Following Court Order

Yesterday afternoon, a federal court ordered the Trump Administration to immediately release 100% of funding to pay for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for all recipients nationwide by today, including more than 750,000 Oregonians. Following Governor Tina Kotek’s directive, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) worked through the night to issue full November benefits by Friday morning so families across the state can access the food they need.

As of this morning, Oregon families are beginning to access their full November SNAP benefits restored on their Oregon Trail Cards. This means all Oregonians receiving SNAP will have their full monthly benefit available now, regardless of their usual payment schedule.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to withhold food assistance from families in need was cruel and unlawful,” said Governor Tina Kotek. “Oregonians shouldn’t have to wait for a court order to get the help they qualify for and need. I’m grateful to the federal courts for upholding the law and to our state teams who worked through the night to make sure every Oregon family relying on SNAP could buy groceries today and through the weekend.”

Because of the emergency preparations put in place by Governor Kotek, ODHS was able to work quickly with its electronic benefits transfer (EBT) vendor to ensure the funds were available as soon as the federal order was issued, making Oregon one of the earliest states to process benefits for residents upon receipt of the judge’s order.

Last Wednesday, the Governor declared a hunger emergency and authorized the use of $5 million in available funds to help the Oregon Food Bank statewide network of emergency food pantries. Yesterday, the Governor announced $1 million to Tribal governments for emergency assistance. The emergency declaration will stay in place until the uncertainty from the federal government is resolved.

The Governor is grateful to the Oregon Disaster Funders Network and philanthropic partners who have been working to address hunger in Oregon and have been doing whatever it takes to support Oregon families. She also thanked all the businesses that donated meals, grocery stores that stood up donation programs, and everyday Oregonians who stocked food pantries for their neighbors, and teachers and parents at schools who worked to help fellow students.

Before shopping, people should check their EBT card balance to make sure their benefits have been issued. There are several ​ways to find out how much money is in your account.

If you are expecting a SNAP balance and don’t see one, call the ONE Customer Service Center at 800-699-9075. Electronic theft of benefits from EBT cards is on the rise nationwide. Take steps to protect your card and benefits. ODHS will continue to share updates at: https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/news/Pages/snap-updates.aspx.

About SNAP in Oregon

SNAP is entirely federally funded and helps more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon — about 18 percent of households — buy groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults, and people with disabilities.

Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity, driving an estimated $1.6 billion into Oregon’s economy each year.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will continue to provide updates to the public through:

ODHS encourages SNAP participants to:

Sign up for a ONE Online account or download the Oregon ONE Mobile app as the fastest ways to get notifications about your SNAP benefits.



