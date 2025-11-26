One Injured in Single-Vehicle OHRV Crash in Hinsdale

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

(603) 271-3361

November 26, 2025

Hinsdale, NH – On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call from NH State Police Dispatch about a UTV crash at the Mount Pisgah ATV trails in the town of Hinsdale. A Conservation Officer arrived on scene at approximately 12:25 p.m. Members of Hinsdale Fire Department, Hinsdale Police Department, and Rescue Inc. were already on scene.

Upon investigation, it was determined that, Thomas Norwood, 60, of Sunderland, MA, was alone in his UTV doing “donuts” when he went over a berm, causing his UTV to roll over. Norwood sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. At the time of the crash, Norwood was not wearing a helmet or his seat belt. Norwood is facing a pending violation level charge for operating to endanger.

A determination was made to fly Norwood to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, MA, for treatment. A UMass Memorial Life Flight Helicopter arrived on scene at 12:43 p.m. and left the scene at 1:08 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds all off-highway recreational vehicle operators to be mindful of conditions and potential hazards, to operate within your limits, and always utilize sound judgement. When applicable, safety equipment such as helmets and seatbelts should always be worn.