The Bosco Suite Milan Announces the First Short-Stay Luxury Apartment Inside Milan’s Bosco Verticale

The Bosco Suite Milan — Inside the Bosco Verticale

The Bosco Suite Milan opens the first short-stay luxury apartment inside Milan’s Bosco Verticale, marking a new milestone in experiential hospitality.

We wanted to make possible what was once just a dream: sleeping inside the Bosco Verticale.” — Founder, The Bosco Suite Milan

MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bosco Suite Milan: First Short-Stay Luxury Apartment Opens Inside Milan’s Iconic Bosco VerticaleThe Bosco Suite Milan today announced the opening of the first short-stay luxury apartment located inside the world-renowned Bosco Verticale, one of the most recognized architectural landmarks on the planet.Until now, The Bosco Verticale could only be admired from the outside. Visitors could stroll through its gardens below or, with some luck, know one of its residents. This marks the first time that guests can stay inside the landmark, experiencing Milan’s contemporary architecture and sustainable design from within.A New Kind of Stay in Italy’s Most Photographed SkyscraperThe Bosco Verticale is more than an architectural icon — it represents a milestone in sustainable design. With over 900 trees, 5,000 shrubs, and 11,000 plants integrated into its façade, it was named “The World’s Most Beautiful and Innovative Skyscraper” by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.Until now, all apartments were private residences, available only for long-term leases and rarely open to guests. The Bosco Suite Milan introduces a new concept, making it possible to stay for short periods inside the vertical forest that symbolizes Milan’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.Inside The Bosco Suite MilanThe residence has been designed as an urban retreat suspended between architecture and nature, where every detail enhances a sense of calm and connection with the surrounding greenery.The apartment includes:- A panoramic living area surrounded by vegetation- A fully equipped modern kitchen- A private terrace overlooking the skyline- Two double bedrooms with Made in Italy furnishings- Two bathrooms with skyline viewsAccess to resident-only amenities: fitness center, wellness and massage area, meeting room, concierge service, and private parking connected by elevator“We wanted to make possible what was once just a dream — staying inside the Bosco Verticale,” says the project’s founder. “The Bosco Suite Milan is not simply a place to stay; it represents a new way of living within one of the world’s most innovative buildings.”A New Perspective on MilanRecognized as one of the world’s capitals of design and luxury travel, Milan continues to attract visitors looking for distinctive experiences.The Bosco Suite Milan provides international guests with the rare opportunity to live inside the city’s most celebrated residential landmark.A limited number of stays are available each month to preserve exclusivity and quality.Media ContactThe Bosco Suite MilanBosco Verticale – Milan, Italy📧 info@boscosuitemilan.com📞 +39 347 1941251

The Bosco Suite Milan — Inside the Bosco Verticale

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.