Jayne & Co. Publishing House Debuts COEVOLUTION: A Blueprint for Conscious Human-AI Partnership

COEVOLUTION by Samantha Jane Lever – Available November 11, 2025

Debut author Samantha Jane Lever unveils a neuroscience-backed framework to evolve with AI—beyond LLMs to nature-inspired systems that amplify human values.

Samantha Jane’s voice is a vital new entry in the conversation on tech and soul—fresh, unflinching, and profoundly hopeful.” — Dan Mapes, Founder, VERSES AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Human Code, an imprint of Jayne & Co. Publishing House, announces the upcoming release of COEVOLUTION: The Essential Human–AI Partnership for the Future of Our World, by debut author Samantha Jane Lever—a practical, science-driven roadmap to align technology with human biology, psychology, and culture.Samantha Jane, a peak-performance coach with a biology degree from Newcastle University, UK, reveals how digital systems already rewire our dopamine, attention, and social norms. Her Coevolution Framework—Dependency → Codependency → Interdependency → Coevolution—offers leaders and individuals a clear four-stage diagnostic to move from reactive scrolling to intentional, values-aligned engagement.The book moves beyond ChatGPT-era hype to spotlight Active Inference—the intelligence in nature inspired AI paradigm pioneered by Professor Karl Friston. Unlike pattern-matching LLMs, these systems predict, adapt, and explain in real time, enabling technology that collaborates with humanity rather than merely computes.“In an age of abundance, truth and intention matter more than ever. COEVOLUTION isn’t about surviving the tech wave—it’s about riding it with purpose.”— Samantha Jane LeverCOEVOLUTION is a two-part ecosystem:1. The book delivers the science, story, and Coevolution Framework to reveal how tech rewires biology, psychology, and culture.2. my-coevolution.com is the practice platform where you reflect with a 10-question assessment of your tech habits, discover personalised insights across your emotional, physical, intellectual, and spiritual wellbeing, and transform through science-backed micro-exercises that shift you from reaction to harmony.Available worldwide November 11, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.