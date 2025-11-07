Defence Committee Delegation Witnesses Ukraine’s Courage Amid Russia’s Invasion

A select delegation from the NATO PA Defence and Security Committee (DSC) visited Lviv on 30 October. The evening before the visit, Russia launched another drone and missile assault across Ukraine, including its western regions, hitting water, electricity, and heating infrastructure. Russia’s escalating air assault on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure is designed to ratchet up pressure on civilians as the winter months begin to close in.

As parliamentarians heard first-hand, Ukraine’s will to resist remains unbroken. The Allies must continue to find the ways and means to support Ukraine. These messages, delegation leader and DSCTC Chairman, Nicola Carè (Italy), noted “are essential ones we will all take back to our capitals and parliaments – we must work harder to find the ways and means to increase our support for Ukraine’s legitimate self-defence.” The 15-member delegation from 9 Allied nations was met by their Ukrainian counterparts in Lviv for an agenda designed to show members the impact of the war and highlight areas ready for new assistance initiatives.

Ukraine is confronting a significant budget crunch and needs significant military and fiscal assistance to stay in the fight. Ukraine’s supporters continue to debate how to guarantee such funding, including the use of frozen Russian assets held in European banks. A big concern for all Ukraine backers, however, remains the onset of donor fatigue as the war grinds on towards its fourth year.

In Lviv, delegation members witnessed Ukraine’s resilience, courage, and determination amid Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion. The day’s agenda included briefings at the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy, which has become a cornerstone of Ukraine’s military education and resilience since Russia’s full-scale invasion. A leading training institution in the country, it continuously adapts its curriculum to meet the realities of modern warfare; for example, emphasising urban combat, drone operations, battlefield medicine, and interoperability with NATO standards. As Colonel Roman Kachur, current Head of the Academy, told the delegation, the pace of battlefield learning is intense. By way of example, he said there had been over 14,000 changes in training practices and standards since 2022.

Despite constant air-raid threats and infrastructure strain, the Academy has maintained continuous operations, ensuring that new officers and non-commissioned officers are prepared for immediate deployment. Its faculty and cadets contribute directly to the war effort, reflecting a shift from traditional academic instruction to active, experience-driven military preparation. Situated in Lviv, away from the front lines, the Academy also serves as a hub for innovation and recovery, integrating lessons learned from the battlefield to strengthen Ukraine’s long-term defence capabilities. As Colonel Kachur told the delegation, over 44,000 officers have been trained by the Academy since the outbreak of the war.

The delegation also paid tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for Ukraine’s independence at Lychakiv Cemetery. The size and scope of Ukraine’s losses in young men and women can be felt as a visitor to the cemetery sees row after row of new graves put in place since the beginning of Russia’s invasion. Chairman Carè and Joanna Kluzik-Rostkowska, Head of the Polish Delegation to the NATO PA, alongside members of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO PA, also laid flowers at the grave of Andriy Parubiy, the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, friend of the NATO PA, and strong advocate of Ukraine’s membership in NATO, who was assassinated by Russian operatives in Lviv in August.

The delegation also held meetings with Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi and Maksym Kozytsky, Governor of Lviv Oblast, both of whom highlighted their city’s and region’s efforts to maintain critical infrastructure and provide support for displaced populations despite relentless Russian attacks. While most regions of Ukraine have experienced significant depopulation, Lviv has grown by more than a million people since 2022, driven largely by the influx of internally displaced persons from the country’s eastern regions. In discussions with Mayor Sadovyi, delegates also learned about the Unbroken Initiative – a comprehensive humanitarian project providing medical and rehabilitation services to Ukrainian soldiers and civilians injured during the war.

At the RECOVERY Rehabilitation Centre, parliamentarians met with wounded soldiers undergoing treatment, rehabilitation and, eventually, reintegration. This bookended the visit and provided a sobering reminder of the human toll of Russia’s war. Even in the depths of the recovery rooms, however, the wounded soldiers resonated the ongoing spirit of resistance and hope for renewal and a future peace supporting a sovereign and free Ukraine.

The visit reaffirmed the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, freedom, and path toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

