Slugger On Deck Scores in DSBF Prelim

DOVER, Del. — Jo Ann Looney-King’s homebred Slugger On Deck (pictured above) parlayed a pocket trip into a 1:53.1 win in his $20,000 first-round division of the Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund series for 2-year-old male pacers on Thursday (Nov. 6) at Bally’s Dover. Watch Em Win and Roman Raider captured the other splits.

In the last of three divisions, Slugger On Deck and driver Allan Davis left for a pocket ride behind Harrington series champion and 1-10 favorite C Millertimeagain (driven by Corey Callahan). After drafting behind splits of :28.2, :56.2 and 1:25.1, Davis angled Slugger On Deck off the pegs just above the eighth pole, and the He’s Watching-End To End Hanover colt vaulted clear to win by three lengths and knock two seconds off his previous lifetime mark. South Of The Hood (Montrell Teague) rallied up the open stretch to collar C Millertimeagain for second.

Jim King Jr. trains five-time winner Slugger On Deck, who paid $8.80 to win.

The first section saw 1-20 favorite Watch Em Win and driver Tim Tetrick brush from third to clear early leader Stained Glass (Ross Wolfenden) with a lap to go before drawing 5-1/2 lengths clear of that rival to win in 1:53.2. Iheartmum (Art Stafford Jr.) finished third.

Ron Burke trains Watch Em Win ($2.10), a He’s Watching-Winners Over colt with six career wins, for Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services, Phil Collura and Weaver Bruscemi.

Roman Raider and Barton Dalious rounded out the trio of winners with a three-quarter-length, maiden-breaking 1:58.1 score over pacesetter He’s Peeping (Jason Thompson) in the second division. Tug River Sas (Wolfenden) finished third.

Wayne Givens trains Roman Raider ($3.80), a Sports Column-Pillage gelding, for Legacy Racing of Delaware and Hazzard Racing Stables.

Rookie male pacers will reconvene for the second round of the Dover DSBF series on Nov. 13 before the top eight-point earners from preliminary competition will meet in a $110,000 final on Nov. 20.

First-round DSBF action at Bally’s Dover will continue on Monday (Nov. 10) with two $20,000 splits for 2-year-old trotting fillies.

WATCH EM WIN – 1:53.2