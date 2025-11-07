Influential Women Recognizes Victoria Olivares: A Dedicated Youth Advocate Makes Lasting Impact on Children’s Lives

LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Lives Through Compassionate Support and Proactive Intervention at The Guidance CenterInfluential Women is proud to announce the recognition of Victoria Olivares in its prestigious 2025 series. As a dedicated Youth-Targeted Case Manager at The Guidance Center in Leavenworth, Kansas, Victoria has spent over three years passionately supporting children. Her commitment to proactive interventions has made a significant difference in the lives of many youth, helping them reach a point where they no longer require her services.Victoria’s work focuses on steering children away from hospitals and the justice system, instead guiding them toward healthier and more hopeful futures. Her tireless efforts have fostered resilience and positive change in the lives of numerous young individuals, demonstrating her unwavering dedication to the well-being of her community.Holding a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Psychology and a Master of Science in Forensic Psychology from Liberty University, Victoria is well-equipped for her role. Currently pursuing her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Forensic Psychology at Walden University, she aims to deepen her knowledge and enhance her impact in the field. Victoria attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family and encouraging colleagues, who have fueled her passion for advocacy.“Don’t let others talk you out of it—go for it if this is what you truly desire,” Victoria advises young women entering the field. Her greatest achievements are not measured by accolades but rather in the success stories of the children whose lives she has transformed.In addition to her professional responsibilities, Victoria actively volunteers with the Local Humane Society and the Innocence Project, reflecting her commitment to justice and community service. When she’s not working or volunteering, she enjoys painting, caring for her pets, which include three cats, one dog, and chickens, and immersing herself in historical and nonfiction literature.Looking ahead, Victoria aspires to transition into the legal field, where she aims to create pathways that keep children in smaller towns out of the justice system, guided by her core values of loyalty and community.Victoria Olivares exemplifies the spirit of advocacy and dedication that Influential Women seeks to celebrate, and her story inspires future generations of women leaders.Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/victoria-olivares Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

