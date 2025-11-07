Ramsay & Partners Recognised as Leading Firm in Legal 500 Caribbean 2026 Guide

Ramsay & Partners leads Jamaica with recognised lawyers in Legal 500, excelling in litigation, real estate, and cross-border deals for blue-chip clients.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ramsay & Partners is delighted to announce its recognition as a leading firm in Jamaica in the Legal 500 Caribbean 2026 Guide . This prestigious accolade underscores the firm’s experience in litigation, transactional work, IPOs, and takeovers, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional legal solutions for blue-chip clients across complex, cross-border matters.No firm in Jamaica has more individuals recognised in Legal 500. Managing Partner Marc Ramsay and Partner Samantha Moore have been named Leading Partners, with Marc recognised as a “key port of call for blue chip international clients”, and Samantha for her proficiency in data protection, real estate, intellectual property, and cross-border issues. Associate Chantelle Biersay has been highlighted as a Leading Associate. Partner Sheldon Robinson was noted in the Editorial as a key member.We extend our sincere thanks to our clients and peers for their valuable feedback and references provided to the Legal 500 researchers. Your trust and support inspire us to continue providing strategic, client-focused advice that drives successful outcomes.Commenting on the rankings, Managing Partner Marc Ramsay said: “This recognition is a reflection of our team’s commitment to excellence and the trust placed in us by our clients. The calibre of our lawyers and the breadth of our practice areas demonstrate our ability to deliver sophisticated legal solutions in Jamaica.”The Legal 500 Guide highlights Ramsay & Partners’ strengths in handling sophisticated matters for key clients.Client testimonials from the Guide include:‘Ramsay & Partners stands out for its exceptional client service, which combines deep legal expertise with practical business knowledge. We are impressed with the team’s responsiveness, clear communication, and ability to handle complex matters efficiently. Through a combination of client-focused approaches, innovative technology, and transparent billing, the firm distinguishes itself from its competitors.’‘Ramsay & Partners consistently provides our company with strategic solutions tailored to our specific business needs. We value the team’s ability to deliver high-quality work, their adherence to ethical principles, and their effective solutions. The firm’s commitment to excellence is evident in its tailored approach to each company’s unique needs within the group. This commitment not only promotes trust but also ensures long-term partnerships.’For over 30 years, the Legal 500 has analysed the capabilities of law firms worldwide through a comprehensive research programme, based on firm submissions, interviews with leading lawyers, and feedback from over 300,000 clients.Ramsay & Partners is a Kingston-based commercial law firm and the exclusive Jamaican member of TerraLex, a Chambers Band 1-ranked global network of over 23,000 attorneys from over 135 highly regarded independent law firms worldwide.

