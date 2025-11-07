Happiness Becomes University Major Thanks to Dr Tal Ben-Shahar

Dr Tal Ben-Shahar in front of Centenary University

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar brings the world’s first Master’s in Happiness Studies to life, turning the science of well-being into an accredited academic discipline.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, the former Harvard professor who taught two of the university’s most popular courses, is now leading a new global movement: teaching the world’s first fully accredited Master of Arts (MA) in Happiness Studies.

Offered through Centenary University, the MA in Happiness Studies program represents the formal creation of a new field, happiness studies, and marks a significant evolution in how higher education approaches the science of well-being.

From Harvard to Happiness Studies

Known internationally as a bestselling author and leading expert in happiness, Dr. Ben-Shahar has dedicated his career to understanding what makes life happier. After years of teaching and writing about the principles of happiness, he envisioned something bigger: an interdisciplinary academic program that combines psychology, philosophy, neuroscience, and education into a single course of study dedicated to human flourishing.

That vision is now a reality. The MA in Happiness Studies allows students to explore both the science and practice of happiness, learning how to cultivate well-being, resilience, and purpose in their personal and professional lives.

An Interdisciplinary Path to Flourishing

The program is grounded in Dr. Ben-Shahar’s SPIRE model, which integrates Spiritual, Physical, Intellectual, Relational, and Emotional dimensions of well-being. Delivered 100% online, it offers working professionals across industries, business, healthcare, education, social services, and beyond, an opportunity to earn an accredited master’s degree that blends rigorous research with real-world application.

Through ten modules (30 credits) completed over two years, students gain tools to transform workplaces, schools, and communities. Rather than a new age course, this program represents a structured, scholarly approach to the study of happiness, bridging data, philosophy, and practice to help people lead fuller, more connected lives.

A Vision for the Future of Education

Dr. Ben-Shahar’s goal extends far beyond one university or degree. His work is reshaping education itself, arguing that happiness should not only be studied in psychology departments but also serve as a unifying field across disciplines. With the support of Centenary University, a fully accredited institution with a 150-year legacy of excellence, his vision of happiness as a global academic pursuit is now accessible to learners everywhere.

Applications are now open for the next cohort beginning January 21, 2026, with a deadline of January 7, 2026. Tuition for the full program is $17,700.

To learn more or apply, visit https://www.centenaryuniversity.edu/degrees-and-programs/school-departments/nhsb-school/master-of-arts-in-happiness-studies.

About Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar is an internationally renowned author, lecturer, and expert in the science of happiness and human flourishing. A former Harvard and Columbia University lecturer, he taught two of Harvard’s most popular courses, Positive Psychology and The Psychology of Leadership, and now leads the world’s first fully accredited Master of Arts in Happiness Studies at Centenary University. As cofounder of the Happiness Studies Academy, Dr. Ben-Shahar has helped shape the global conversation on well-being through his books, research, and teaching, inspiring millions to live with greater meaning and purpose.



