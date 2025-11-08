Baseball United and PTV Partner to Bring Professional Baseball to Pakistan

Kash Shaikh, Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder-Baseball United Baseball United - PTV Banner

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Historic partnership with Pakistan’s national broadcaster will bring Pakistani sports fans all Baseball United Season One games LIVE - including the opening match between the Karachi Monarchs and Mumbai CobrasBaseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, announced today a groundbreaking partnership with Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), Pakistan’s national broadcaster, to deliver Baseball United’s professional games LIVE to millions of viewers across the country. The collaboration will include coverage of all 21 of Baseball United’s Season One games this November and December, including several primetime games featuring the Karachi Monarchs, Pakistan’s first professional baseball franchise.Baseball United’s games will air live on PTV Sports, Pakistan’s premier sports channel which reaches more than 150 million people, ensuring nationwide accessibility for fans across every region. Broadcasts will feature English commentary and graphics, catering to Pakistan’s massive youth population - nearly 60% of the country’s population is under 25.Baseball United’s inaugural season will feature the league’s four founding franchises — the Arabia Wolves, Mid East Falcons, Mumbai Cobras, and Pakistan’s team, the Karachi Monarchs. The Monarchs roster includes four Pakistani players - Musharaf Khan, Faisal Hayat, Amar Mahmood, and Pierce Khan.The league’s season opens with a historic matchup between Karachi and Mumbai in the three-game “Subcontinent Series” on November 14th, 15th, and 16th. The event will mark the first-ever meeting between professional baseball teams from Pakistan and India, symbolizing a new chapter of sportsmanship, growth, and unity through sport. In addition to the four Pakistani players, the Monarchs’ roster features players from 10 additional countries, including the United States, The Netherlands, and South Korea.The partnership with PTV builds upon Baseball United’s history of strong viewership in Pakistan, after the league drew three million viewers per game during last February’s friendly series between its two UAE franchises. That number came without a Pakistani franchise on the field, with no Pakistani players, and no India-Pakistan rivalry game. This season’s Opening Weekend series of Karachi versus Mumbai is set to significantly top those figures.“We are very grateful to announce this partnership with Pakistan Television Corporation,” said Kash Shaikh , Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Baseball United. “This move continues to reinforce our growth across the Subcontinent. PTV Sports has been the home of sports in Pakistan for decades, connecting generations of fans through cricket, football, and now, baseball. Millions of Pakistanis will now have the chance to experience a brand-new sport that builds upon their passion for Bat and Ball, led by their own professional franchise, the Karachi Monarchs. We’re honored to join forces with such a trusted and iconic broadcaster to grow the game and inspire the next generation of Pakistani athletes.”PTV Sports will support the launch with on-air promotions, cross-channel marketing, and collaborative social media campaigns with Baseball United’s marketing team.Pakistan represents one of Baseball United’s most promising markets. The country’s deep sports culture, love for competition, and enthusiasm for international events make it a cornerstone of the league’s long-term strategy, marking a pivotal moment in bringing professional baseball to fans in the world’s fifth-most populous nation.“PTV Sports is delighted to partner with Baseball United League to introduce this exciting global sport to Pakistani audiences,” said Aaliya Rasheed, Executive Director, PTV Sports. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to diversifying sports content and giving fans access to world-class international action.”Baseball United’s first full season will feature 21 games in 30 days, all played at Baseball United Ballpark in Dubai. All games will be broadcast LIVE with world-class players, music, entertainment, and family-friendly experiences. The season will culminate with the United Series Championship, set for December 12th, 13th, and 14th.Supported by 20 Major League Baseball legends, including Mariano Rivera, Barry Larkin, Adrián Beltré, and Albert Pujols, Baseball United is building the first professional baseball ecosystem in the Middle East and South Asia. Each franchise represents the first professional baseball team in its respective city, and the league has constructed significant grassroots infrastructure in Pakistan and surrounding countries to help develop top talent.For more information, visit baseballunited.com and follow @BaseballUnited on all social media platforms.About Baseball UnitedBaseball United is the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Baseball United’s inaugural Showcase event in Dubai was broadcast in 127 countries, reaching 200 million households. Our mission is to inspire one billion new fans to fall in love with baseball. Our ownership group includes award-winning entrepreneur, Kash Shaikh, and 20 baseball legends, including Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrián Beltré, Albert Pujols, Elvis Andrus, Robinson Chirinos, Felix Hernandez, Ryan Howard, and Ronald Acuña Jr. In addition to our professional league, the Baseball United ecosystem spans youth development, federation partnerships, media and content production, merchandise, and non-profit outreach. With over 30 nationalities represented on our team rosters and a new suite of innovative game changes, Baseball United is working to create a new future for baseball in one of the fastest growing and most culturally diverse regions in the world.About PTV SportsPTV Sports is Pakistan’s leading sports channel, showcasing all major international and national events to audiences across the country. With the highest national viewership, it continues to dominate the sports broadcasting landscape. During the recent Asia Cup, over 80 million viewers which is about 44% of the total audience tuned in to PTV Sports, reflecting its unmatched reach, popularity, and value as the premier platform for all sports content and events.

