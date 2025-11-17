President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with CEOs ahead of G20 Leaders’ Summit, 18 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 18 November 2025 address a working dinner with South African chief executives as part of the G20 Outreach Programme.

Since assuming the Presidency of the G20 in December 2024, the South African Government has hosted various activities aimed at strengthening international cooperation in various areas including science and innovation, education and

trade and investment.

These deliberations have extended beyond G20 members to partners including African countries.

As part of the G20 Outreach Programme, the South African Government has led various activities, under the Coordination Machanism for Economic Development (COMED) network, aimed at sharing information and promoting trade investment opportunities for South African companies on the African continent.

South Africa is one the largest investors on the continent in various areas including energy, telecommunications, agriculture and infrastructure.

Members of the media wishing to cover the dinner are requested to send their details to Patience@presidency.gov.za before 16h00. No late applications will be accepted.

The President will address the dinner as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Time: 18h00 (Media to arrive at 17h00)

Venue: Investec, 100 Sandton Drive, Sandown, Sandton

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za