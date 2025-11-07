UM hosts Global Academic Symposium

MACAU, November 7 - To promote global academic exchange and strengthen international partnerships, the University of Macau (UM) hosted the UM Global Academic Symposium 2025. The three-day event brought together scholars from 18 institutions across the Chinese mainland, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, France, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, the US, Spain, and South Korea. Attendees shared the latest research findings and technological advancements, and explored potential collaboration in joint talent development and scientific research.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Rui Martins, vice rector of UM, said that UM actively expands global partnerships, and is committed to nurturing outstanding talent with a global perspective through initiatives such as promoting interdisciplinary research, establishing joint laboratories, launching joint talent development programmes, and facilitating student and faculty exchange.

Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, gave the attendees an overview of UM’s campus in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and presented the campus’ development plan and academic offerings. Wang Chunming, director of the UM Global Affairs Office, presented UM’s strategies for attracting more international students and promoting joint talent development. He also mentioned that UM is committed to promoting in-depth exchange and interaction between students and faculty across the world. By establishing an extensive global network, the university continuously enhances its global influence and attracts top students from around the world.

The three-day symposium featured four parallel sessions, which covered fields such as arts and design, health sciences, engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), power systems, and materials science. They were organised by the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, the Faculty of Health Sciences, the Faculty of Science and Technology, and the Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering at UM, respectively. In addition to attending these sessions, attendees visited UM’s research facilities and engaged in in-depth discussions with UM faculty members, researchers, and postgraduate students.

The parallel session organised by the UM Faculty of Arts and Humanities was themed ‘New Opportunities in the International Art & Design Education’. It brought together scholars, designers, artists, and educational administrators from leading universities to discuss innovative approaches to and future directions for art and design education in the context of globalisation, design education trends from a global perspective, cross-cultural artistic exchange and the revitalisation of local cultures, the role of digital media and AI in artistic innovation, and design practices guided by sustainable development and social responsibility.

The parallel session organised by the UM Faculty of Health Sciences focused on innovative medical strategies and disease mechanisms. Leading scholars, researchers, and clinicians shared their latest research findings and clinical applications in areas such as precision cancer treatment, immunotherapy, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, toxicology, nutrition, and gut microbiota.

The parallel session organised by the UM Faculty of Science and Technology was themed ‘Connecting Ideas—Global Perspectives in Science and Technology’. It brought together renowned scientists and research experts from leading academic institutions to discuss innovation and development in cutting-edge fields such as blockchain-based trust systems, AI-powered medical diagnostics, distributed energy grid integration, giant fluid antenna systems, carbon neutral technologies, bioinspired soft robotics, offshore geotechnical engineering, and the optimisation of industrial systems.

The parallel session organised by the UM Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering was themed ‘Applied Physics and Materials Engineering’. It brought together world-leading scholars and professors to discuss the latest research breakthroughs and development trends in areas such as nanotechnology, optoelectronics and optical control, crystal growth techniques, the application of new energy storage materials, and the development and application of new materials.

The symposium facilitated academic exchange among attendees, providing a unique, high-level platform for interdisciplinary dialogue, exploring potential cooperation, and promoting translational research. It also enabled in-depth discussions with international partners on potential collaboration. UM will continue to strengthen its cooperation with the global academic community and contribute to the development of higher education worldwide.