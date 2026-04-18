“Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid” is held until 21 April “China Taste – Macao Flavour” advance promotion among Spanish media

MACAU, April 18 - 【MGTO】“Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid” is held until 21 April

Unveiled yesterday (17 April), the large-scale promotional event “Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid” is running at the heart of the Spanish capital until 21 April. Displaying Macao’s latest developments in tourism, culture, trade, sports, and more, the five-day roadshow is being conducted in tandem with a gastronomic showcase, travel trade session as well as multichannel promotions to raise Macao’s profile as a travel destination in Spain and expand international visitor markets.

Roadshow unfolds at the heart of Madrid

The “Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid” is held from 15:00 to 21:00 daily from yesterday (17 April) until 21 April at Puente del Rey, a pedestrian area at the center of the Spanish capital.

The roadshow recreates Macao’s vibrant scene as a world centre of tourism and leisure, offering fascinating interactive experiences at four exhibition zones with a total of 20 booths. Visitors are greeted by a Macao Tourism Experiences Zone with diverse highlights as follows: themed installations about lion dance and Chinese wedding costume as Macao’s intangible cultural heritage; a themed pop-up eatery designed after Macao’s traditional tea house; a Guia Circuit race simulator experience brought by the Macao Grand Prix Museum, as well as an interactive game and immersive VR experience. There are a Macao Tourism Industry Zone and Macao Tourism Products Promotion Zone, while different governmental entities run booths to present the city’s trade, culture, sports and Hengqin’s potential, actively attracting more Spanish visitors to Macao.

Stage performances are enlivening the roadshow daily as scheduled. A large colorful installation with the letters “MACAO” and a giant cube signal the location of the roadshow. The roadshow will culminate in the spectacle of “Macao Night”, scheduled for the last day (21 April) with guests of honor and wonderful stage performances.

“China Taste – Macao Flavour” media promotion takes place ahead of roadshow

As a prelude to the roadshow, MGTO hosted a media event on 16 April at Soy Kitchen, a Chinese contemporary fusion food restaurant recommended by Michelin Guide Spain 2026, to present Macao’s unique gastronomic culture and the roadshow’s highlights to about 40 Spanish media representatives and content creators, with the aim to raise Macao’s international profile as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and attract more visitors to the roadshow. Following his participation in the “2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” in March, Chef Julio Zhang also shared his Macao menu creative experience at the event.

Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, expressed in her remarks that the “China Taste – Macao Flavour”, organized in sync with the “Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid”, is incorporated into the brand campaign of “China Taste 2026” by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The promotional initiative showcases Macao’s gastronomic culture in Spain within the broader context of multi-destination travel. Culinary delights are created to render Macao’s unique historic profile with a modern twist in collaboration with the three popular Madrid restaurants, a perfect fit coming true.

Deputy Director of the China Cultural Center in Madrid, Xu Tingting, highlighted in her remarks that China has implemented an array of pragmatic facilitative travel measures for international visitors in recent years. Visa-free policies were optimized continuously while e-payment services became increasingly convenient, along with steady enhancement of tourism services overall. Against this greater backdrop, Macao, imbued with its unique aroma, has become a significant window onto China’s cultural diversity and progressive modernization. In the field of gastronomy, Macao is a crossroad where Chinese culinary traditions meet European flavors, leading to its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. Through this gastronomic initiative as part of the “China Taste 2026” brand campaign, Macao leverages food as a compelling vehicle to share the city’s stories and culture with the world in moving ways.

Meanwhile, “China Taste – Macao Flavour” promotional activities had already kicked off in Madrid in the beginning of April. Included by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in the brand campaign of “China Taste 2026”, the activities are organized by MGTO with the support of the China National Tourist Office in Madrid and China Cultural Center in Madrid. The “China Taste – Macao Flavour” promotion includes special Macao menus being presented since 2 until 21 April, in partnership with three popular restaurants in Madrid — Soy Kitchen, Lamian, and TRIPEA. The Macao gastronomy showcase at Soy Kitchen will continue until 21 July.

Travel trade session promotes mono- and multi-destination travel to Macao

Before the end of the roadshow, a Macao Tourism Product Updates and Networking session will be staged at Soy Kitchen on 20 April to present Macao’s latest tourism development and highlight the potential of mono- and multi-destination travel to Macao. Bringing together delegates of Spanish and Macao travel trade, the occasion will include Spanish content creator Alfon WHAT’s sharing about his recent travel experience to Macao. After the presentations, there will be a travel trade exchange session and cocktail reception with Macao delicacies.

The “Experience Macao Roadshow in Madrid”, the first large-scale promotional event conducted by the Macao SAR Government in Spain, is part of the efforts to attract more international visitors and leverage the city’s advantages as a “precise connector” between the Chinese mainland and the Spanish-speaking countries. Organized by the Macao SAR Government and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Spain, with the coordination of MGTO, the mega promotional event has the support of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Sports Bureau, the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the China National Tourist Office in Madrid, the China Cultural Center in Madrid, and the Government of Moncloa-Aravaca District in Madrid. Participant entities include the six integrated resort enterprises, along with Air China, Air Macau, the Spanish travel booking platform B Travel and the travel agency Halcón Viajes.

For more information about this event, please visit the themed webpage: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-madrid-roadshow-2026 or MGTO’s platforms on social media.