Single Cell Oil Market Size Worth $429.38 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Single Cell Oil Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Single Cell Oil Market Worth?

The size of the single cell oil market has expanded dramatically in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $123.14 billion in 2024 to $156.62 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. This growth in the previous period can be ascribed to the need for nutritional supplements, the hunt for sustainable oil sources, attention on functional foods, alternatives to fish oil, and varied uses in the food industry.

In the upcoming years, the single cell oil market is projected to experience substantial growth, with its size expected to reach $429.38 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. This projected growth within the forecast period can be credited to factors like the ongoing growth in the nutraceutical industry, the production of biofuel, the expansion of the plant-based protein market, the upsurge in demand for vegan goods, and its use in personal care commodities. The key trends within the forecast period are likely to be strategic partnerships and collaborations, personalized lipid profiles, progress in fermentation methods, advancements in biotechnology, and commercialization of algal oils.

Download a free sample of the single cell oil market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10325&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Single Cell Oil Market?

The growth of the single-cell oil market is expected to be powered by the rising demands for biofuels. Biofuels are distinct kinds of fuel, obtained from renewable biological materials, such as animal waste or plants. The escalating demands for biofuels are primarily triggered by factors like dwindling reserves of fossil fuels, rapid urbanization, climate change, and increasing worries about energy security. Biofuels stand out as a solution, offering a more cost-effective and sustainable substitute for conventional fossil fuels. Since single-cell oil bears a similar structure and fatty acid composition to plant oil, it could be employed in producing biodiesel. The International Energy Agency (IEA), an autonomous intergovernmental body based in France, suggests that the global demand for biofuel is expected to go up by 6% or 9,100 million litres per year (MLPY) in 2022, compared to 2021. Hence, the rising demands for biofuels will likely boost the single-cell oil market's expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Single Cell Oil Market?

Major players in the Single Cell Oil Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Goerlich Pharma GmbH

• DIC Corporation

• Cellana Inc.

• Cargill Incorporated

• Alltech Inc.

• Xiamen Huison Biotech Co. Ltd.

• Qingdao Seawit Life Science Co. Ltd.

• Bioriginal Food & Science Corp.

• Novosana BV

What Are The Future Trends Of The Single Cell Oil Market?

Product innovation is becoming an increasingly prominent trend in the single-cell oil market. Key players in this sector are focusing their efforts on the development of novel products to solidify their market presence. For instance, in October 2022, Grøntvedt Pelagic AS, a company based in Norway that produces marinated herring, launched a new brand of Norwegian herring fish oil. This release is significant as it offers a high-quality, sustainable cetoleic acid source to consumers. The distinguishing characteristic of this Norwegian herring fish oil is its lack of taste and odor, making it versatile for various uses, such as food supplements, pet food, and pharmaceutical applications.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Single Cell Oil Market Share?

The single cell oilmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Micro-organism: Bacteria, Yeast, Microalgae, Fungal

2) By Grade: Fuel, Feed, Food

3) By Raw Material: Sugarcane Mill, Agro-Industrial Waste

4) By Application: Bio-Fuel Feedstock, Fish Oil Substitute, Functional Oils, Animal Feed, Infant Formulae, Pharmaceutical Products, Aquaculture

Subsegments:

1) By Bacteria: Cyanobacteria, Acinetobacter, Methylobacterium

2) By Yeast: Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Candida Oleophila, Pichia Pastoris

3) By Microalgae: Spirulina, Chlorella, Nannochloropsis

4) By Fungal: Mortierella, Rhizopus, Aspergillus

View the full single cell oil market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-cell-oil-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Single Cell Oil Market?

For the year under consideration in the Single Cell Oil Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led the market. Its expected growth trajectory is also noted in the report. Other regions that the report includes are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Single Cell Oil Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Broadcast Communications Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/broadcast-communications-equipment-global-market-report

Tv And Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tv-and-radio-broadcasting-global-market-report

Radio Broadcastings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radio-broadcastings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.