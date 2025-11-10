Flame Retardants Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Flame Retardants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Flame Retardants Market Through 2025?

Over recent years, the size of the flame retardants market has experienced consistent growth. It is expected to expand from a market value of $8.42 billion in 2024 to $8.83 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors that have contributed to the growth throughout the historical period include the manufacturing of consumer goods, transportation safety worries, publicized fire hazard knowledge, the expansion of the electronics sector, and tough regulations on fire safety.

The market size of flame retardants is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, with expectations to reach $11.5 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The predicted growth within this period is due to factors such as quick urbanization, escalating use of electronic devices, the need for eco-friendly flame retardants and worldwide initiatives to decrease fire incidents. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as progress in nanotechnology, requirement in automotive applications, partnerships for research and development, awareness among consumers and product marking, utilization in textiles and upholstery, international expansion and market infiltration.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Flame Retardants Market?

The growth of the flame retardants market will be propelled by the escalating thirst for electronic items. This increase in demand is fueled by technological progress, swift product turnover, rising disposable wealth, and shifts in customer tastes. During production, flame retardants are chemically attached to the circuit boards of gadgets, ensuring no harmful chemicals seep into the surroundings or pose a threat to the health of users. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), a platform for promoting Indian exports under the Indian Government, we can expect a 30% annual growth in electronics manufacturing from 2020 to 2025, resulting in a production expansion of $163.14 billion. Thus, the surge in demand for electronic goods will consequently boost the demand for flame retardants.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Flame Retardants Market?

Major players in the Flame Retardants include:

• BASF SE

• ICL Group Limited

• Albemarle Corporation

• J.M. Huber Corporation

• Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

• Nabaltec AG

• Du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Koninklijke DSM NV

• Israel Chemicals Limited

• Budenheim Chemicals KG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Flame Retardants Sector?

The emergence of product innovation has been identified as a primary trend in the flame retardants market. Firms in this sector are concentrating on the creation of unique products tailored towards customer preferences. For example, Asahi Kasei Corporation, a Japan-based chemical company, in September 2024, unveiled a groundbreaking product, LASTAN flame-retardant nonwoven fabric. The fabric is highly resistant to fire, withstanding up to 1,300 °C while achieving a limiting oxygen index (LOI) of 50 or more. This makes it a safe choice for EV battery applications. Its malleability and light weight make it easy to shape complex forms, positioning it as a superior option to conventional materials for effective thermal runaway shielding and improved resilience to particle impacts.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Flame Retardants Market

The flame retardantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Alumina Trihydrate, Brominated Flame Retardants, Antimony Trioxide, Phosphorous Flame Retardants, Other Types

2) By Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Epoxy Resins, PVC, Rubber, Polyolefins, Other Applications (Engineering Thermoplastics And PET)

3) By End User: Construction, Automotive And Transportation, Electronics, Other End-Users (Textiles, Aerospace, And Adhesives)

Subsegments:

1) By Alumina Trihydrate: Natural Alumina Trihydrate, Synthetic Alumina Trihydrate

2) By Brominated Flame Retardants: Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA), Decabromodiphenyl Ether (DecaBDE), Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD), Other Brominated Compounds

3) By Antimony Trioxide: Antimony Trioxide (Sb2O3), Other Antimony Compounds

4) By Phosphorous Flame Retardants: Organophosphate Esters, Red Phosphorus, Phosphinate, Other Phosphorous Compounds

5) By Other Types: Inorganic Flame Retardants, Nitrogen-Based Flame Retardants, Intumescent Flame Retardants, Other Specialized Flame Retardants

View the full flame retardants market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/flame-retardants-global-market-report

Global Flame Retardants Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the flame retardants market and is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the projected timeframe. The market report for flame retardants incorporates coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

