VOX Group Celebrates Successful Launch of VOX AURA at WTM London 2025

VOX Group launches VOX AURA Fabio Primerano, CEO of VOX Group. VOX AURA launch at WTM, London.

VOX Group unveils VOX AURA, the world’s first AI-powered multilingual guiding device, delivering real-time translation and accessibility for global tours.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s first AI-powered multilingual guiding device redefines accessibility, scalability and guest experience for the global travel industry. VOX Group , the travel-tech pioneer with nearly 25 years of innovation in guiding solutions, celebrated the successful launch of VOX AURA at WTM London 2025, drawing strong interest from global operators, partners and media across the travel, culture and attraction sectors.WTM's debut airship, branded with VOX Group soared high above London’s ExCeL this week as part of the official launch of VOX AURA. Flying above crowds of over 40,000 WTM London attendees, the VOX airship became one of the most talked-about sights of the show, marking the travel-tech pioneer’s latest innovation in group communication and accessibility.The launch marked a major leap forward in AI-powered translation and group guiding, with the world’s first device capable of delivering real-time multilingual audio to VOX radio receivers – no phones, no apps, and over 50 languages.Following live demonstrations at the VOX stand and throughout the WTM event, operators and technology partners praised AURA’s ability to transform the group travel experience, opening new opportunities for multilingual operations, customer inclusivity and efficiency.Elio Epifani, VOX Group Founder, reflected on the milestone: “When we launched our first VOX radio systems nearly 25 years ago, our vision was simple, to make guided experiences clearer, smarter and more inclusive. VOX AURA represents the next evolution of that journey. It’s a defining step in travel technology, a world-first AI device that allows every guest to hear their guide in their own language, instantly and naturally. The response at WTM has been extraordinary.”Fabio Primerano, CEO of VOX Group, added: “VOX AURA isn’t just an innovation, it’s a complete operational solution. It gives our clients a way to expand markets, simplify logistics and elevate the guest experience without the complexity of apps or connectivity issues. From major tour operators, cruising to cultural attractions including WTM, we’ve seen how VOX AURA can transform multilingual operations overnight.”The debut of VOX AURA directly benefits VOX’s global network of 5,600 partners across 150+ countries, offering new functionality and scalability for existing clients. For tour operators, cruises, attractions and DMCs, the AURA ecosystem introduces tangible advantages: operational efficiency, one guide device supports groups of any size, across multiple languages, simultaneously; new revenue streams, mixed-language tours increase capacity and cross-market potential; guest inclusivity, real-time translation ensures every visitor feels part of the story; seamless integration, AURA works with all VOX systems, from radio devices to digital products like POPGuide, providing a unified experience for both live and self-guided exploration.Unlike standard translation tools, VOX AURA’s proprietary algorithm interprets speech in context, recognising names, historical references in real time. The result: fluid, human-like translations delivered directly to VOX receivers in more than 50 languages.Designed and manufactured in Italy, the hardware is compact, robust and built for continuous use across global touring environments, from cruise excursions and city sightseeing to museums and cultural institutions.Fabio commented “AURA combines the best of VOX – Italian design, global reliability and cutting-edge AI. Our partners know us for delivering precision, quality and consistency. Now, we’re adding intelligence and inclusivity to that legacy.”AURA’s power lies in its connection to the wider VOX ecosystem, integrating seamlessly with VOX Radio Devices, the global benchmark in tour audio systems and POPGuide, VOX’s multilingual self-guided digital platform for destinations and venues. Together, they provide a complete guiding ecosystem, delivering one consistent story whether guests explore live, self-guided or on-demand.“The ability to combine live and digital storytelling gives operators the flexibility to meet every audience,” said Alka Carter-Manning, Chief Commercial Officer at VOX Group. “Whether it’s a museum, a bus tour or a cruise line, AURA allows every visitor to feel included and every operator to scale effortlessly.” The successful WTM unveiling reinforced VOX Group’s position as a global market leader in travel technology, showcasing its ongoing commitment to innovation, partner success and industry collaboration. Alongside its main stand, VOX also featured prominently within the WTM Cruise area, where the VOX Airship was stationed for part of the show, providing strong visibility among global cruise operators and travel partners. With VOX’s technology already supporting major partners across the cruise sector, this presence underscored the company’s growing role in enhancing onboard guest experiences and operational efficiency through its next generation guiding solutions.“This launch represents more than a product,” said Elio. “It’s a statement of what’s next for our partners, a promise that we’ll continue to innovate, evolve and deliver technologies that make guiding simpler, smarter and more inclusive.”VOX AURA: Transforming the Guest Experience● 50+ languages in real time – AI-powered simultaneous translation faster than live interpretation● Effortless operation – No smartphones, apps or roaming required● Dependable & scalable – One device serves hundreds of guests● Premium & sustainable – EU-made, long-life hardware built to last● GDPR-compliant & secure – Real-time translation only, no data storage● Cloud-enabled – Powered by VOX’s proprietary AI and VOX Cloud for speed, accuracy and reliabilityVOX AURA is now available for deployment to all current and new partners worldwide.

