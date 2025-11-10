Ethyl Lactate Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ethyl Lactate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Ethyl Lactate Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a steady growth in the size of the ethyl lactate market. The market, which was valued at $2.5 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $2.69 billion in 2025, signalling a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The surge in growth during the historical period is accredited to several factors such as its biodegradable and eco-friendly nature, the growing significance of green chemistry, increasing industrial usage, its role as a replacement for conventional solvents, enhanced awareness regarding VOC emissions, its effective paint stripping properties and the expansion in the bio-based chemicals market.

The market for ethyl lactate is predicted to witness robust growth in the forthcoming years, expanding to a value of $3.82 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This growth within the forecast period can be traced back to a greater focus on a circular economy, stricter environmental guidelines, the rise of bio-refineries, emphasis on sustainable farming techniques, the need for solvents with less toxicity, minimizing waste in manufacturing operations and use of renewable feedstock. Significant trends projected for this period include innovations in production and formulation techniques, application in 3D printing, the emergence of next-generation bio-solvents, and usage in the printing ink sector.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Ethyl Lactate Market?

The expansion of the food and beverage sector is anticipated to propel the growth of the ethyl lactate market in the future. The food and beverage industry plays an integral role in our economy as it manages the production, distribution, and consumption of its products. Ethyl lactate, a naturally occurring organic compound, is utilized in this industry to amplify flavors and act as a solvent. Emerging from the fermentation process of lactic acid and ethanol, it imparts a soft, sweet, and fruity essence. Essentials such as confectionery, baked goods, dairy products, and even the creation of flavors and fragrances often involve the use of ethyl lactate. A report released by Statistics Sweden, a government agency in September 2022, stated that the earnings from selling food and beverages hit $29.85 billion (SEK 334 billion), indicating a growth of 2.9 percent. This enhancement goes down to a 2.5 percent sales volume increment and a minor 0.4 percent increase in food and beverage prices. Consequently, the escalating food and beverage industry directly contributes to the advancement of the ethyl lactate market.

Which Players Dominate The Ethyl Lactate Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Ethyl Lactate include:

• Corbion NV

• Galactic

• Vertec BioSolvents Inc

• Godavari Biorefineries Ltd

• Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co Ltd

• Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

• Haijianuo Bioengineer

• Aurochemicals

• TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

What Are The Top Trends In The Ethyl Lactate Industry?

The trend of expanding facilities is becoming increasingly prominent in the ethyl lactate market. To cater to the logistical demands of the healthcare industry, the market's manufacturers are emphasizing on expanding their facilities. For instance, Corbion, a Dutch company in the biochemical industry, launched a circular lactic acid plant in Thailand back in December 2023. The successful set up of critical mechanical systems signals the start of the commissioning process of the facility. This includes functionally testing assorted equipment and systems. Corbion's achievement in reaching this crucial milestone demonstrates their commitment towards meeting their client's and shareholder's shifting requirements. Moreover, it reveals their dedication to sustainability and the health of the globe.

Global Ethyl Lactate Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The ethyl lactatemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Grade: Food Grade, Medical Grade, Industrial Grade, Other Grades

2) By Application: Adhesives, Cleaners, Inks, Solvents, Food Additives, Fragrances, Other Applications

3) By End User: Food And Beverages, Electronics, Paints And Coatings, Packaging And Printing ink, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Industrial Cleaning, Agrochemicals

Subsegments:

1) By Food Grade: Natural Ethyl Lactate, Synthetic Ethyl Lactate

2) By Medical Grade: Pharmaceutical-Grade Ethyl Lactate, Biocompatible Ethyl Lactate

3) By Industrial Grade: Solvent Grade, Chemical Intermediate Grade

4) By Other Grades: Cosmetic Grade, Specialty Grade

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Ethyl Lactate Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the top position in the ethyl lactate market. The ethyl lactate market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

