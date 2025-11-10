Ethoxylates Market CAGR to be at 5.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $18.16 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ethoxylates Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Ethoxylates Market?

In recent times, the market size of ethoxylates has witnessed a consistent rise. The market, which stands at $14.22 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $14.68 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This positive trend during the historic period is a result of the demand arising from a variety of sectors like surfactant applications, textile and leather industries, demands from the agricultural sector, and other industrial applications.

The size of the ethoxylates market is predicted to experience robust expansion in the immediate future, reaching a value of $18.16 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Several factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period are the accessibility of raw materials, application in the energy sector, trade and globalization, innovation and advanced research, as well as the regulatory landscape. Key tendencies for this predictive period encompass product innovation and differentiation, fortitude of the supply chain, adaptability in household cleaning, eco-friendly concoctions, and an escalated demand in the personal care sector.

Download a free sample of the ethoxylates market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8446&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Ethoxylates Market?

The advancement of the ethoxylates market is predicted to be propelled by a growing demand from the oil and gas sector. This industry is engaged in the unearthing and production of oil and gas. The climbing demand for ethoxylates is attributed to their application in drilling fluid. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a French intergovernmental body, reported in September 2024 that global oil demand growth has significantly slowed, marking an increase of 800 kb/d year-on-year in the initial half of 2024, which is the lowest since 2020. The average annual rise is estimated to be 900 kb/d for 2024, dropping from 2.1 mb/d in 2023 and achieving close to 103 mb/d by the close of the year. Hence, the escalation in demand from the oil & gas industry is fueling the progression of the ethoxylates market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Ethoxylates Market?

Major players in the Ethoxylates include:

• BASF SE

• Huntsman International LLC

• Clariant AG

• Sasol Limited

• Ineos Group Ltd.

• Nouryon

• Evonik Industries AG

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Stepan Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ethoxylates Industry?

The trend of product innovation is becoming increasingly significant in the ethoxylates market. Key players in the ethoxylate market are focussing on the introduction of innovative products to consolidate their market position. For example, in July 2022, INEOS OXIDE, an American specialty chemicals firm, unveiled its Bio-Attributed Ethylene Oxide (EO), sourced from a bio-based material that doesn't interfere with food production. The new offering is entirely generated from renewables on a mass balance basis and leads to a more than 100% reduction in Greenhouse Gas emissions compared to the traditionally manufactured EO. Bio-Attributed Ethylene Oxide (EO) provides an opportunity for clientele to drastically cut down their carbon emissions and present novel solutions for their rapidly increasing demand for sustainability-oriented solutions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Ethoxylates Market Report?

The ethoxylatesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Alcohol, Fatty Amine, Fatty Acid, Ethyl Ester, Glyceride, Other Products

2) By Application: Household And Personal Care, Institutional And Industrial Cleaning, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemicals, Oilfield Chemicals, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Detergents, Personal Care, Ointments And Emulsions, Herbicides, Insecticides, Foam Control And Wetting Agents, Lubricants And Emulsifiers, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Alcohol Ethoxylates: Linear Alcohol Ethoxylates, Branched Alcohol Ethoxylates

2) By Fatty Amine Ethoxylates: Primary Fatty Amine Ethoxylates, Secondary Fatty Amine Ethoxylates

3) By Fatty Acid Ethoxylates: Saturated Fatty Acid Ethoxylates, Unsaturated Fatty Acid Ethoxylates

4) By Ethyl Ester Ethoxylates: Ester Ethoxylates From Natural Oils, Synthetic Ethyl Ester Ethoxylates

5) By Glyceride Ethoxylates: Glycerol Monoesters, Glycerol Diesters

6) By Other Products: Sugar Ethoxylates, Surfactant Blends

View the full ethoxylates market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethoxylates-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Ethoxylates Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the ethoxylates market and is projected to be the region with the most rapid growth in the perspective of the forecast period. The market report for ethoxylates included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ethoxylates Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Monoethylene Glycol Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/monoethylene-glycol-global-market-report

Hydrogen Generation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydrogen-generation-global-market-report

Carbon And Graphite Product Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carbon-and-graphite-product-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.