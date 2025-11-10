Miss or Misses, explosive newlywed drama now streaming

Miss or Misses

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excitement. Planning. $$$$$$. The big day. But what happens after "I do"?This rudely dawns on many newlyweds only after the honeymoon when they discover that marriage is not necessarily the fairy tale they had in their heads. Nothing makes that so loud as MISS OR MISSES now streaming on Amazon, Apple TV and YouTube movies.The subject of the film is unique. Many relationship films tread the path of meet-cute romcoms, period dramas or the like. Miss or Misses, on the other hand, dives headlong into the realities of marriage - good, bad and very ugly - and makes good entertainment of the newly married situation.Directed by Daap P. Orr, the film stars Hazel Caulfield, one of the most talented London theatre actresses. Hazel's natural ability breathes life to Alicia, the "antagonist" in the relationship for lack of a better word, a role for which she was nominated as Best Actress at the Marbella Film festival. Hazel plays the role superbly with an unnerving detachment, acting out on her emotions in an almost childlike way.In life, stuff happen. But quite often, we are the architects of our own misfortunes such as when we make fundamentally wrong choices of partners and then expect them to metamorphose into the right choice. Miss or Misses showcases Paul, who chooses women on vain parameters – and the pretty one he falls for – has a sting to her tail.Can you have an unreasonable partner? Certainly, yes. Can you be the unreasonable partner? Certainly, yes. Can you have a partner with baggage? Almost always. Can love fix it all? Million-dollar question. Miss or Misses tries to answer that. Crucially, the filmmakers do not forget that film is all about entertainment, and they deliver that all the way through. Miss or Misses is certainly a must-watch.Director Daap P. Orr says: “We wanted to make a gritty relationship drama with a new storyline. People want something fresh”Miss or Misses is out now on Amazon, Apple TV and YouTube Movies.END OF RELEASEHigh-definition images, EPK are available atTrailer

