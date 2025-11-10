Accerts Productions Brings Award-Winning Home(sick) and New Global Slate to AFM 2025

Still from Home(sick): A Journey Within, winner of Best Director and Best First Feature at TINFF 2025. Still from Home(sick): A Journey Within — Felix and Alex share a quiet moment overlooking the mountains, reflecting the film’s themes of belonging and rediscovery. Accerts Productions presents its AFM 2025 lineup featuring “Home(sick),” “Wake,” “Girl-up Amigo!,” “Fragile,” “The Land Without Shadows,” and more — authentic stories with global voices and bold cinematic vision.

Filmmaker Raúl E. Peyret showcases the award-winning Home(sick) and a bold new slate of international co-productions at the American Film Market 2025.

Our goal is to tell authentic, globally resonant stories. AFM is where meaningful partnerships begin — we’re seeking collaborators who believe cinema can cross cultures and spark real connection.” — Raúl E. Peyret, Producer & Founder, Accerts Productions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accerts Productions will present its latest slate at the American Film Market (AFM) 2025, where filmmaker Raúl E. Peyret will introduce both completed and in-development titles. Peyret will attend AFM 2025 at the Fairmont Century Plaza, available for meetings November 14–17, with limited availability earlier in the week.Headlining the lineup is Home(sick): A Journey Within , Peyret’s award-winning debut feature, recently honored with Best Director (Drama/Thriller) and Best First Feature (International) at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) 2025, and an Official Selection of the Seattle Latino Film Festival 2025.A bilingual romantic drama with touches of comedy in English and Spanish, Home(sick) follows an Argentine expatriate who returns home seeking connection but discovers he no longer belongs to either world—until a chance encounter forces him to confront what it truly means to come home.Bestefar, a forty-minute documentary in English, Norwegian, and Spanish, offers a moving cross-continental search for identity as a woman unearths a century-old family secret. Screeners are available upon request.Accerts will also unveil a dynamic mix of features in packaging and pre-production, open for co-production and co-financing:GIRL-UP AMIGO! – A bilingual action-adventure-comedy in English and Spanish set in Colombia, starring John Billingsley (Star Trek: Enterprise), Tonatzin Mondragón, and Jake C. Young. When their eccentric boss is kidnapped, three office misfits must navigate bureaucratic chaos and criminal absurdity in a wild ransom chase — a Latin-flavored mash-up of The Lost City and We’re the Millers.WAKE – A raw, emotional family drama directed by Arben Tom Ivanaj, where a fractured family gathers after a brother’s death and discovers that truth can be both devastating and redemptive.FRAGILE – A tense psychological thriller starring Eric Balfour (Six Feet Under), in which a brilliant economist manipulates a dying coastal town into a false boom — until guilt and ambition implode his world.THE LAST CHANCE – An adrenaline-driven action thriller set along the U.S.–Mexico border, following a Venezuelan immigrant forced into an underground fight circuit to save his mother’s life.THE LAND WITHOUT SHADOWS – A feature and companion documentary co-created with Ecuador’s Waorani people, preserving a disappearing language and culture through film.THE TWELVE REALMS – An ambitious animated epic weaving world mythologies into a journey of transformation and connection.“Our goal is to tell authentic, globally resonant stories,” said Raúl E. Peyret, founder of Accerts Productions. “AFM is where meaningful partnerships begin — we’re seeking collaborators who believe cinema can cross cultures and spark real connection.”About Accerts ProductionsAccerts Productions is an independent film company founded by Raúl E. Peyret, dedicated to international, character-driven stories that challenge conventions and celebrate human resilience. Based in the United States with partners across Europe and the Americas, Accerts develops and produces films that inspire, entertain, and transform.

Trailer of “Home(sick): A Journey Within” — Accerts Productions

