Ecer.com Unveils 'Mobile + AI' Strategy to Advance Global B2B Commerce

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global trade continues its rapid shift toward digital platforms, Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are placing greater emphasis on “digital expansion” to reach overseas markets. Ecer.com, a leading global mobile B2B marketplace, today announced a significant strategic upgrade that deeply integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile technology. The initiative marks the platform’s transition from a traditional connection-based marketplace to a comprehensive empowerment ecosystem designed to support SMEs in navigating complex cross-border trade environments.

From Marketplace Tool to Integrated Trade Ecosystem

The newly upgraded strategy centers on “Intelligent Empowerment” and “Ecosystem Co-creation.” Ecer.com is broadening its scope beyond basic transaction matching by providing full-cycle support for enterprises pursuing international growth. Services now span source matching, multilingual communication, digital factory verification, and smart logistics—establishing Ecer.com as a trusted partner throughout the global expansion journey rather than just an information intermediary.

AI and Mobile Technology Transform Trade Processes

Ecer.com is also pushing key trade processes—including factory verification and business negotiation—onto its mobile platform, significantly reducing operational costs and improving collaboration efficiency.

Hunan Hentg Power Electric Technology Co., Ltd. , for example, completed an online factory verification and negotiation with a British buyer through the Ecer.com app in just three days. The real-time interaction shortened what is typically a two-week process while cutting costs by approximately 40%.

The platform further leverages AI to deliver a smart matching engine and 24/7 multilingual customer service, enabling accurate supply-demand alignment and seamless communication. These solutions help SMEs overcome common global trade challenges such as information gaps and cross-cultural communication barriers.

Expanding a Global Digital Trade Network

With sixteen years of development, Ecer.com has built a robust network of 2.6 million suppliers across more than 150 countries and regions. By providing an “always-on international exhibition booth,” the platform allows companies to present products efficiently while helping buyers quickly identify reliable supply chain resources—contributing to a more transparent and efficient digital trade ecosystem.

An industry analyst commented, “By building a dual-engine infrastructure powered by mobile technology and AI, Ecer.com is giving Chinese SMEs a powerful boost in their global expansion efforts. This development signals a new, intelligent phase for the global B2B sector.”

About Ecer.com

Founded in 2009, Ecer.com is a leading mobile B2B marketplace. Through the integration of AI, big data, and comprehensive trade services, the platform helps SMEs overcome cross-border challenges and accelerate their global growth.

