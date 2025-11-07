PitPat Launches November Open Trial Week 2 Online Racing Event

DeerRun & PitPat DeerRun

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a world-leading online competition platform, PitPat is committed to building a professional yet engaging community for sports enthusiasts. By integrating smart devices and digital technology, PitPat enables users to participate in global competitions anytime, anywhere, while combining athletic performance with social interaction. From casual runners and fitness beginners to professional athletes, everyone can find the right competitive stage on PitPat, experiencing the thrill and achievement of sport.PitPat recently announced the start of its November Open Trial Week 2 online racing event. This 20-kilometer running challenge is designed to motivate participants to push their limits and achieve personal milestones. With a total prize pool of $1,600, the top 50 finishers will earn generous rewards, while the top 40 will also receive tickets to the Elite Showdown, offering access to an elevated competitive experience. Participants are reminded not to pause for more than 10 minutes during the event and to complete the race within the designated time to ensure fair and valid results. This structured format encourages all competitors to perform at their best and fully immerse themselves in the authentic competitive atmosphere.Kevin Zhang, Founder of PitPat, commented:"Through PitPat, we want sports to be more than just a way to stay fit; it’s an opportunity for everyone to showcase their skills and passion on a global stage. Online competitions remove the barriers of location, allowing participants to compete alongside athletes from around the world. For beginners, it’s a platform to learn and improve; for experienced athletes, it’s a stage to push limits and elevate performance."To enhance the user experience, PitPat supports seamless integration with DeerRun and SupeRun smart devices. Participants can join events from home or any location without limitations. The platform provides real-time performance data and rankings, allowing competitors to track their progress and achievements. PitPat also incorporates social features, enabling users to interact with friends and fellow participants, share accomplishments, and enjoy the communal aspect of competition.Global Competitive PlatformPitPat offers a unified, professional platform for users worldwide, allowing athletes to compete against opponents across different regions in truly global events. Whether a casual runner or a professional, every user can enjoy a fair and transparent ranking and reward system, experiencing the intensity and excitement of world-class competitions.Diverse Event Formats and IncentivesWith a wide range of events and incentive structures, PitPat caters to users of all levels. From everyday fitness enthusiasts to professional athletes, every participant can find an event that fits their level while earning meaningful rewards. Prizes include cash, elite event tickets, and exclusive honors, motivating users to stay active and continuously challenge themselves.Seamless Smart Device IntegrationPitPat emphasizes easy connectivity with smart devices like DeerRun and SupeRun, enabling users to start racing without complex setup. The platform delivers real-time performance stats, rankings, and social interaction, making the online competition experience smooth, fun, and engaging. Competitors can enjoy high-quality events from home or any location, truly embodying the “compete anytime, anywhere” philosophy.As a leading global online competition platform, PitPat continues to explore the intersection of sport and digital technology, offering users diverse events, live rankings, and motivational rewards. Through online competitions, participants can showcase their abilities on a global stage, enjoy the excitement of competition, and cultivate positive, healthy exercise habits. Whether for personal challenge, performance improvement, or connecting with like-minded peers, PitPat provides the ultimate online competitive experience for every sports enthusiast.

