PitPat Launches the November Championship Clash: A 20KM Global Race That Opens the Road to the Grand Final

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world’s leading online race platform, PitPat continues to accelerate the evolution of digital sports through advanced technology, intelligent fitness devices, real-time competition systems, and a globally connected athletic ecosystem. By removing the limits of time, location, and venue, PitPat empowers runners everywhere to train and compete in a more scientific, immersive, and achievement-driven way. Today, the platform announces one of its most anticipated annual events—the November Championship Clash, inviting runners around the world to step into this top-tier competition.The November Championship Clash will officially begin on November 26, 2025, featuring a 20-kilometer competitive format and a total prize pool of US$12,400. The champion will earn US$2,000, while second to fifth place will receive US$1,500, US$1,000, US$600, and US$300 respectively. Sixth place will earn US$200, and seventh through tenth place will receive US$150 each. The top 20 finishers will also secure direct tickets to the Grand Final, gaining access to an even more advanced competitive stage. Participants must complete the entire 20KM distance continuously within the official event window; any interruption longer than 10 minutes will invalidate the result.Kevin Zhang, Founder and CEO of PitPat, emphasized that the November Championship Clash is not only a global race for speed but a symbol of connection and progress in the digital sports era. He noted that PitPat’s mission is to ensure that anyone, anywhere in the world, can experience fair, real-time, and exhilarating international competition through technology. He expressed his anticipation for seeing more runners break personal limits and shine on the digital racecourse.To make global participation effortless, PitPat now integrates seamlessly with intelligent fitness devices such as DeerRun and SupeRun . With a simple login, runners can access real-time data synchronization and join the global competition instantly. These devices provide precise metrics—including speed, cadence, heart rate, and power—along with dynamic rankings and live race updates, delivering a professional-grade race experience from home or the gym.The first core value of smart fitness equipment is precision data tracking. Modern runners depend on accurate metrics to evaluate performance, and smart devices deliver real-time indicators that make both training and racing more efficient and scientific.The second value is immersive workout experience. Through large-screen visuals, virtual routes, real-time ranking, and competitor movement simulations, smart devices recreate the intensity and excitement of a real race environment, enhancing engagement and enjoyment.The third value is a structured motivation system. Integrated achievements, mileage records, progress feedback, opponent matching, and real-time challenges provide continuous motivation, turning daily exercise into a goal-driven and rewarding experience.As a global leader in online sports competitions, PitPat is driving the digital transformation of competitive running. With coverage extending across multiple countries and regions, PitPat offers real-time racing experiences, diverse event formats, and continually upgraded intelligent training support. The platform believes every runner deserves a stage—and digital sports is making that vision a reality.

