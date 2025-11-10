Diving Equipment Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Diving Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Diving Equipment Market In 2025?

The market size for diving equipment has witnessed notable expansion in the recent past. The market, which stood at $4.66 billion in 2024, is predicted to touch $5.04 billion in 2025, showing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The earlier growth can be credited to factors like burgeoning tourism and leisure activities, implementation of safety standards and regulations, use in military and defense sectors, rising environmental consciousness and the overall growth of the diving industry.

The market size for diving equipment is predicted to observe substantial growth in the upcoming years, with an estimated worth of $7 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth throughout the predicted period can be traced back to various factors including, the surge in adventure tourism, improvements in safety and training standards, health and wellness inclinations, environmental preservation, expansion of the global market, and shifting consumer tastes. Key trends during the prediction period encompass technological incorporation, advancements, an increase in recreational diving, sustainability combined with eco-friendly designs, as well as underwater photography and videography in the forecast period.

Download a free sample of the diving equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6117&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Diving Equipment Market?

The surge in interest for water sports is anticipated to significantly enhance the expansion of the diving equipment market in the future. Water sports are sporting activities which occur on water and they encompass activities such as swimming, water polo, and surfing. Diving gear is typically utilized in water sports to provide protection to the body and increase comfort when partaking in the sport. The variety of diving gear utilized in scuba water sports include Rashguard, Wet suit, hoods, boots, gloves, and earplugs. To illustrate, World Aquatics, previously known as FINA, a Switzerland-based overseer of international water sports competitions, declared that the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest in 2022 saw the participation of 2,000 athletes from 180 different countries. The World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in 2023 gathered 2,392 athletes from 194 countries, underlining the worldwide passion for water-based sports. Consequently, the rising admiration for water sports is fueling the growth of the diving equipment market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Diving Equipment Industry?

Major players in the Diving Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• IST Sports Corp.

• Johnson Outdoors Inc.

• Mares Italia S.p.A.

• Suunto Oy

• H2Odyssey Corporation

• Tabata Co. Ltd.

• Dive Rite Systems International LLC

• SeaQuest International LLC

• Huish Outdoors LLC

• Body Glove International

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Diving Equipment Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the diving equipment market are channeling their efforts into the creation of ground-breaking items such as scuba diving equipment. These innovations aim to improve safety measures, amplify performance, and provide a superior underwater experience for diving enthusiasts. Scuba diving gear offers crucial support for divers navigating underwater environments, including essential features for respiration, mobility, and safety. This equipment is pivotal in facilitating deep-sea exploration, underwater investigations, and leisurely diving, offering dependable breathing mechanisms and secure underwater navigation. As testament to this, Dive Rite, a SCUBA diving equipment and dive gear enterprise based in the United States, released a new line of scuba diving equipment in olive drab (OD) green in July 2024. This range comprises several sought-after products including the XT Fins, the ES155 Mask, and the Hydro Lite BCD, with the fins engineered to boost underwater propulsion and efficiency.

What Segments Are Covered In The Diving Equipment Market Report?

The diving equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Rebreather, Cylinders And Propulsion Vehicle, Decompression Chamber, Exposure Suits, Accessories, Other Types

2) By Depth: Recreational Diving, Clearance Diving, Saturation Diving

3) By End-User: Oil And Gas Industry, Naval Industry, Aquaculture Industry, Others End Users

4) By Distribution Channel: Specialty Store, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Rebreather: Closed Circuit Rebreathers (CCR), Semi-Closed Circuit Rebreathers (SCR)

2) By Cylinders And Propulsion Vehicle: Scuba Cylinders (Aluminum, Steel), Underwater Propulsion Vehicles (DPVs)

3) By Decompression Chamber: Portable Decompression Chambers, Fixed Decompression Chambers

4) By Exposure Suits: Wetsuits, Dry Suits, Drysuits For Extreme Conditions

5) By Accessories: Masks And Snorkels, Fins, Diving Knives, Dive Computers

6) By Other Types: Buoyancy Control Devices (BCD), Surface Supply Systems

View the full diving equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diving-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Diving Equipment Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global diving equipment market and is also anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The global market report for 2025 covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, alongside North America.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Diving Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Recreation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recreation-global-market-report

Oxygen Concentrators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oxygen-concentrators-global-market-report

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sporting-and-athletic-goods-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.