Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Size And Growth?

The market size for maintenance, repair and overhauling services in the defense equipment sector has seen a solid rise in recent years. By 2025, it is projected to increase from $82.22 billion in 2024 to $88.45 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The historic period's growth is due to factors such as increased defense budget allocation, operational needs, lifecycle management of equipment, geopolitical influences, and strategic collaborations.

The market for maintaining, repairing, and overhauling defense equipment is projected to witness robust growth in the upcoming years. The market size is anticipated to reach a valuation of $122.54 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the forecasted period is due to several factors such as the increasing emphasis on cybersecurity, rising complexity of equipment, a focus on sustainability and ecological considerations, escalating security threats and challenges, and investments in skills improvement and training. The forecasted period will also see key trends like the incorporation of digital technology, advances in technology, technologies for predictive maintenance, the outsourcing of maintenance services, and condition-based maintenance (CBM).

Download a free sample of the defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1933&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market?

Throughout the projected timeframe, mature nations are anticipated to have lower interest rates due to the intervention of monetary authorities aimed at fostering economic expansion and guarding against deflation. This has resulted in a surge of inexpensive capital for investment in these economies. The lower interest rates have fostered borrowing for investment and have been instrumental in promoting expenditure. For instance, the European Central Bank (ECB), an entity based in Germany and part of the European Union, decreased their inflation outlook to 5.1% for 2023, 2.9% for 2024, and 2.2% for 2025 in September 2023. At the same time, they projected the economic growth of the euro area to be 0.7% in 2023, 1.0% in 2024, and 1.5% in 2025. As a result, the reduction in interest rates is expected to contribute to the growth of the defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling services market throughout the forecast period.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market?

Major players in the Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• United Technologies Corporation

• Raytheon Co.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corp.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Boeing Defense Space & Security

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market?

Companies involved in the maintenance, repair, and overhauling of defense equipment are exploring and investing in 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, to provide replacement parts for heavy-duty equipment such as tanks, ships, and fighter planes. 3D printing, guided by a computer-aided design model, is capable of creating three-dimensional parts that are functional, enabling the creation of prototypes, tooling, and final production parts. The advantage of 3D printing is its ability to produce intricate and complex designs in a cost-effective way, which is especially beneficial for parts that require repair, upgrading, and consistent maintenance. Moreover, this technology gives freedom in design, optimisation, and the integration of functionality, as well as customization of the product. For example, in September 2022, Project TAMPA, a novel £5 million program for developing 3D printed parts for military equipment and weapons, was launched by the UK's Ministry of Defense (MOD). Their goal is to reduce the extensive lead times for defense supplies by enabling the distribution of print files across secured defense networks and allowing for the quick production of parts through additive manufacturing or 3D printing.

How Is The Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Segmented?

The defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air Based Defense Equipment MRO Services, Water Based Defense Equipment MRO Services, Land Based Defense Equipment MRO Services

2) By Service Type: Annual Maintenance Contract, Individual Works, Others

3) By End User: Commercial Aviation, Business And General Aviation, Military Aviation, Others

Subsegments:

1) By Air-Based Defense Equipment MRO Services: Aircraft Maintenance, Helicopter Overhaul, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services

2) By Water-Based Defense Equipment MRO Services: Naval Ship Maintenance, Submarine Overhaul, Maintenance Of Other Marine Vessels

3) By Land-Based Defense Equipment MRO Services: Ground Vehicle Maintenance, Armored Vehicle Overhaul, Maintenance Of Artillery Systems

View the full defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair, and Overhauling Services, North America emerged as the biggest region in the prior year. The projected quickest growth for this sector is anticipated from the Asia-Pacific region. The report incorporates data from several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-global-market-report

Defense Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.