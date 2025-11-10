Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market To Reach $23.34 Billion By 2029 | The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for the wet flue gas desulfurization system has seen significant growth recently. The market is projected to expand from a value of $17.47 billion in 2024 to $18.38 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This robust growth during the historic phase is due to factors such as strict environmental rules, an increase in coal-fired power plants, government funding for pollution control measures, high amounts of sulfur in coal, and growing health-related anxieties.

The market for the wet flue gas desulfurization system is forecasted to witness robust expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $23.35 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 6.2%. This anticipated growth can be linked to the shift towards renewable energy sources, mounting costs of installation and maintenance, regulatory relaxations in certain areas, increased usage of natural gas, and the need for more compact and efficient systems. Key market trends during this period include the incorporation of carbon capture systems, emphasis on energy-saving systems, advancement of hybrid systems, innovation in the creation of sorbent materials, and the utilisation of digital monitoring methods.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market?

The growth of the wet flue gas desulfurization system market is anticipated to be driven by an increasing requirement for more environmentally friendly energy sources. Factors such as heightened environmental regulations, improvements in renewable energy technologies, escalating demand from consumers for sustainable practices, and the urgency to decrease emissions of greenhouse gases have led to the surge in demand for cleaner energy solutions. Wet flue gas desulfurization systems contribute to this shift towards cleaner energy by efficiently eliminating sulfur dioxide from emissions, diminishing air pollution, and ensuring adherence to environmental regulations. For instance, the International Energy Agency (IEA), an independent intergovernmental organization based in France, reported in July 2023 that power production from solar photovoltaic systems reached a milestone of 270 TWh in 2022, up 26% from 2021. Consequently, the heightened demand for cleaner energy solutions propels the expansion of the wet flue gas desulfurization system market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market?

Major players in the Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Electric Company

• Alstom S.A.

• AECOM

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Burns & McDonnell

• Andritz Group

• Valmet Corporation

• FLSmidth And Co.

• Chiyoda Corporation

• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market In The Future?

Many major firms involved in the wet flue gas desulfurization system market are opting for strategic partnerships to improve technological coalescence and widen their market reach. A strategic partnership is generally understood to be a cooperative alliance between two or more entities where they amalgamate their resources, knowledge, and combined effort to accomplish shared targets or aims. For example, in January 2023, Babcock & Wilcox (B&W), a U.S. energy technology provider, broadened its environmental solutions portfolio by establishing a strategic alliance with Hamon Research-Cottrell, an India-headquartered company that specializes in air pollution control technologies. This partnership fortified B&W’s flue gas desulfurization (FGD) abilities, empowering them to offer a more potent solution for reducing sulfur dioxide and other emissions. By utilizing Hamon Research-Cottrell's proficiency and technology—like wet and dry electrostatic precipitators, fabric filters, and assorted scrubbers—B&W has improved its capacity to aid cleaner energy production across industries in need of advanced emissions control solutions.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market Growth

The wet flue gas desulfurization systemmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Spray Tower, Jet Bubbling, Tray Tower

2) By Installation: Greenfield, Brownfield

3) By Application: Power Plants, Chemical And Petrochemical, Cement, Metal Processing And Mining, Manufacturing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Spray Tower: Single-Stage Spray Tower, Multi-Stage Spray Tower

2) By Jet Bubbling: Venturi Jet Bubbling, Non-Venturi Jet Bubbling

3) By Tray Tower: Counter-Flow Tray Tower, Co-Current Tray Tower

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System Market By 2025?

For the year 2024, the Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization System Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the lead region with the most growth. All regions observed in the report included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

