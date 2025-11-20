Fitness App Market Size to Reach USD 120.37 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global fitness apps market is attributed to the increasing awareness about diet-related diseases, the growing use of smartphones, tablets, and wearables, and the rising emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, and cardiac problems and the technological advancements in AI and machine learning are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the leading market players in the coming period. However, the high cost of in-app purchases, technical issues in apps, and concerns regarding data security and strict regulation of data privacy may restrict the market’s growth.According to the report, the global fitness apps industry is predicted to garner $120.37 billion by 2030. The market generated $13.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a striking CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030.Segment Overview:Based on operating system, the Android segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% over the estimated period from 2021 to 2030. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of Android devices among the youth of emerging countries. On the contrary, the iOS segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global fitness apps industry, as it provides premium class plans.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07465 Based on device type, the smartphone segment held the greatest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly more than half of the global fitness apps market. This is mainly because smartphones offer lots of benefits such as ease of use, self-efficacy, social influence, goal-setting, and self-monitoring. On the other hand, the wearable devices segment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 25.5% over the estimated timeframe owing to the rising trend of wearable technology among the youth.Based on region, the North America region garnered the biggest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. This is mainly due to the rising popularity of fitness apps among youth across the region. On the other hand, the Asia-pacific region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 26.3% over the analysis timeframe, owing to the increasing application of data analytics in fitness such as finding anomalies in scans, examining and developing fitness or yoga programs, and predicting outbreaks.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07465 Key Market Players:The key players profiled in the fitness app market analysis are Aaptiv Inc, Addias, Azumio, Inc., Fitbit LLC., FitnessKeeper, MyfitnessPal, Inc., Nike, Inc., Noom Inc., an Under Armour, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the fitness app industry.Buy this Complete Report (201 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

