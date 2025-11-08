Minervate Elevates Global Clinical Research with AI-Powered Compliance Tools at Web Summit 2025

Minervate EDC

Showcasing its next-generation electronic data capture (EDC) and GxP compliance solutions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minervate Ltd., a London-based healthtech and regulatory compliance company, will be spotlighted at Web Summit 2025 as an Impact StartUp, recognized for advancing ethical, AI-enabled transformation in clinical trials and pharmaceutical compliance.With a foundation built on GxP excellence, innovation, and diversity, Minervate is redefining how pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations accelerate drug development—ensuring quality, safety, and accessibility for patients worldwide.“Minervate stands for innovation with integrity,” said Lola Enape, Founder and CEO of Minervate. “Our mission is to harmonize technology and compliance so that every scientific advancement is both ethical and impactful. At Web Summit, we’re proud to show how AI can empower life sciences organizations to move faster without compromising quality.”Driving Excellence in GxP and Regulatory InnovationFounded in 2017, Minervate has established itself as a globally trusted partner in GxP compliance and regulatory technology, delivering solutions that align with international standards including MHRA, FDA, EMA, Health Canada, and ANVISA.The company’s expertise spans across five core areas:Regulatory & GxP Compliance: Comprehensive documentation, inspection readiness, SOP development, CAPA management, and risk-based auditing. Quality Assurance for Clinical Trials: Promoting ethical protocol adherence, data integrity, and audit readiness across multi-site and global studies.Technological Innovation: Development of AI-enabled, compliance-grade clinical trial data platforms that support remote, hybrid, and on-site trial management.Diversity in Scientific Leadership: A woman-led organization driven by diverse subject matter experts advocating inclusion and ethical advancement in life sciences.Patient-Centric Mission: Dedicated to ensuring faster, safer, and more inclusive access to life-saving therapies.Showcasing at Web Summit 2025At Web Summit 2025, Minervate will present its latest AI-enabled, compliance-grade clinical trials data SaaS platform — a next-generation solution engineered to revolutionize how trials are conducted and monitored globally.The platform is designed to:Accelerate drug discovery by analyzing clinical and scientific data at scale.Ensure safety, quality, and regulatory compliance throughout the trial lifecycle.Integrate eCRF, eConsent, and real-time data management tools to enhance efficiency and patient outcomes.By automating GxP documentation, streamlining multi-site trial management, and generating data-driven insights, Minervate’s system enables sponsors, CROs, and biotech firms to reduce time-to-market while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and compliance.Innovation, Impact, and Inclusion🧠 Innovation in HealthTechMinervate’s proprietary AI algorithms enhance decision-making, streamline workflows, and ensure compliance in accordance with evolving regulatory frameworks.🌍 Real-World ImpactThe company is trusted by global pharmaceutical and biotech leaders for implementing advanced quality systems, audit programs, and regulatory automation.👩🏽‍🔬 Diverse LeadershipUnder the leadership of FemTech champion Lola Enape, Minervate combines over 25 years of collective expertise in clinical operations, regulatory affairs, and data analytics. The team’s commitment to diversity continues to drive innovation in digital health and compliance.🏆 Recognized ExcellenceSelected as a Web Summit 2025 Impact StartUp, Minervate is acknowledged for pioneering ethical AI and clinical data transformation, shaping the future of healthtech innovation.About MinervateMinervate Ltd. is a London-based healthtech company empowering pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations to optimize drug development through AI-enabled, compliance-grade data platforms and regulatory technology solutions.Founded on the principles of innovation, integrity, and inclusion, Minervate bridges the gap between technology and compliance helping life sciences organizations achieve operational excellence while ensuring safety, efficacy, and data integrity.Core Expertise:AI in Clinical ResearchGxP Compliance & Audit ReadinessRegulatory Documentation and AutomationData Analytics and Quality Systems IntegrationFast FactsFounded: 2017Headquarters: London, United KingdomIndustry: Healthtech / Clinical Research / AIWebsite: www.minervate.co.uk LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/minervateRecognition: Web Summit 2025 Impact StartUpMedia ContactMinervate Sales and Marketing Team📧 sales@minervate.co.uk🏢 128 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom

Legal Disclaimer:

