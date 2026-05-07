LARUS Launches First-Party IPv4 Leasing Platform Backed by a Court-Ordered Shareholder-Position Continuity Structure

UK, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LARUS introduces a continuity-focused model for IPv4 leasing across the global RIR systemLARUS today announced the launch of its first-party IPv4 leasing platform built around what it describes as the RIR system’s only court-ordered shareholder-position continuity structure.The platform combines a registry-side statutory shareholder-position structure with LARUS’s commercial leasing, routing, renewal, and operational continuity layer. Under the structure, Cloud Innovation operates as the registry-side shareholder-position spine, while LARUS serves as the customer-facing first-party IPv4 leasing platform.The company says the platform was designed to address growing concerns around registry-layer instability, audit uncertainty, policy shifts, payment disputes, litigation exposure, and renumbering risk affecting operators across the global RIR environment.LARUS positions itself differently from traditional brokered IPv4 transactions. Rather than aggregating inventory through multiple intermediaries, the company states that customers lease directly from a first-party continuity platform designed to absorb registry-layer complexity upstream.A Continuity-Focused Model for the RIR EraAccording to LARUS, the traditional IPv4 market has largely centered on three approaches:Direct registry-layer holding by operatorsBrokered or reseller-based leasing chainsSecondary-market transfers framed around “ownership”LARUS argues that each model can expose operators to continuity risk, including administrative interruption, renewal uncertainty, litigation exposure, audit complications, and dependency on fragmented counterparties.LARUS instead positions itself as a continuity provider operating through an integrated continuity structure.The company describes its structure as follows:Cloud Innovation maintains the registry-side shareholder-position continuity spineLARUS operates the commercial continuity layer, including leasing, routing coordination, renewals, and customer operationsCustomers interact through a single commercial interface rather than through broker chains or fragmented counterpartiesCourt-Ordered Shareholder-Position StructureLARUS states that its continuity architecture is supported by a court-ordered statutory shareholder-position framework.Cloud Innovation notes that it does not claim AFRINIC issued ordinary shares. Instead, the company references the statutory shareholder-position framework under Mauritius company law, under which shareholder and share-register concepts map into member and register-of-members structures for a company limited by guarantee.The Supreme Court of Mauritius ordered Cloud Innovation to be entered into AFRINIC’s statutory register framework, which LARUS describes as a defining element of its continuity positioning.The company believes this creates a structurally differentiated position within the broader RIR ecosystem.Moving Beyond Commodity IPv4 LeasingLARUS says its long-term objective is to reposition IPv4 leasing away from pure spot-market pricing and toward continuity-oriented infrastructure services.The company’s positioning centers on four themes:First-party IPv4 leasing rather than broker chainsContinuity-oriented commercial operationsRegistry-layer risk absorption upstream from customersLong-duration operational stability for network operatorsThe platform is expected to serve hosting providers, cloud operators, ISPs, infrastructure companies, and enterprise network operators seeking long-term IPv4 continuity arrangements.For more information, visit LARUS.net.

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