Record exports show there’s no stopping US

Release date: 07/11/25

South Australian exports to the United States have hit an all-time high, latest ABS stats have revealed.

Sales to the US reached $2.49 billion in the year to September 2025 – up more than $352 million and 16 per cent on the previous year.

The US remains South Australia’s second-largest export market, behind China, with our state’s exporters showing remarkable resilience by increasing their sales while trade headwinds persist.

The strong statistical showing comes off the back of a Malinauskas Government trade mission to the US and Canada in September, led by Minister Joe Szakacs.

Efforts throughout the mission and back home in South Australia have been focused on building the state’s industrial base as we ready our sectors and workforce for the opportunities AUKUS presents.

The trilateral alliance provides a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our state and economy, while the Government’s broader trade diversification efforts continue to deliver.

This is evidenced by significant growth in the Canadian market, with importers buying more than half a billion dollars’ worth of South Australian goods over the same period.

Sales to Canada have risen by more than $58 million and 12 per cent to $528 million and follow a concerted effort to diversify into the market by the Malinauskas Government.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

South Australian exporters are continuing to punch above their weight in one of the world’s most competitive markets.

Despite global pressures, our exporters are achieving record results in the United States.

This is not only proof that South Australian products are world-class and almost impossible to replace, but also proof of the fact that our state’s relationship and our nation’s relationship with the US remains strong.

This is most clearly evidenced through the AUKUS partnership, and our government is working closely with the Commonwealth and with industry to ensure we maximise the value of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

We will keep putting our focus into developing strong relationships that deliver for our state now and into the future.