The Power of Her awards - recognising champions of girls and women’s sport

Release date: 07/11/25

Nominations are now open for The Power of Her - 2026 Recognition Awards - that celebrate South Australians who inspire and empower girls and women in sport.

The awards recognise individuals, clubs, and other sporting and recreation organisations actively working to encourage girls and women to pursue their sporting passions.

The call follows the recent launch of The Power of Her summer women’s sports series which has Adelaide home to a huge range of international and national women’s sporting fixtures this summer.

As well as blockbuster national league clashes in AFLW, netball, basketball, soccer, hockey and cricket, major events such as the Matildas v New Zealand, the 2026 Women’s Australian Open golf, the Adelaide International WTA 500 and the Beach Volleyball World Championships will be played in Adelaide over the coming months.

Nominations are open in the following categories:

The Power of Her – Emerging Leader

The Power of Her – Media Champion

The Power of Her – Partner Champion

The Power of Her – Champion Local Club – Metropolitan

The Power of Her – Champion Local Club – Regional

The Power of Her – Outstanding Organisation

The Power of Her – Champion of Change

The South Australian Government supports women in sport and will continue the work ensuring girls and women can participate in the sport they love.

Nominations will close on 10 December 2025, with award winners announced in early 2026. For more information and to nominate, visit www.thepowerofher.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

The Power of Her awards recognise and celebrate those who are creating opportunities for girls and women to thrive through sport.

Every nominee, whether an emerging leader, club volunteer or organisation, plays a vital role in breaking down barriers and building a more equal future.

Our Government is proud to support girls and women in sport and to shine a light on the people driving real change.

Attributable to Andriana Petrakis, 2025 Emerging Leader Award Winner

I was so excited to be recognised as a joint winner of the Emerging Leader for The Power of Her Awards.

I love being involved in the Tennis SA Pathway Program for people with intellectual disabilities and through my coaching I am able to pass on the love of the sport to people with autism and other disabilities.

It’s so nice to be recognised and acknowledged because I continue to work harder throughout my tennis journey. I keep inspiring others to put smiles on their faces, and for myself it also feels nice that I keep achieving and working hard towards my potential goals every day.