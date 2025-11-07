Innovon Technologies Launches ReceiptSnap AI — An Agentic AI Expense Tracking App

Revolutionizing Receipt management with intelligent receipt scanning, auto categorization, and agentic AI automation.

ReceiptSnap AI transforms receipts into insights — turning everyday spending into smarter financial decisions.” — Sree Putta, Founder & CEO of Innovon Technologies

HYDERABAD, TG, INDIA, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovon Technologies proudly announces the launch of ReceiptSnap AI, an advanced Agentic AI-powered expense tracking app designed to simplify financial management for individuals and businesses.

ReceiptSnap AI leverages Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) to automatically interpret, extract, and categorize expense data from receipts and transaction records. The app provides real-time analytics, spending insights, and visual dashboards to help users make smarter financial decisions.

Unlike traditional expense apps, ReceiptSnap AI introduces an Agentic AI layer — an intelligent assistant that learns user behavior, automates data entry, and generates personalized financial summaries. Users can simply capture receipts or upload expense details, and the app does the rest — organizing, analyzing, and generating instant reports with exceptional accuracy.

Key Features of ReceiptSnap AI:

🧾 Smart Expense Recognition: Extracts and interprets key expense details using advanced LLMs and adaptive AI understanding.

🤖 Agentic AI Automation: Learns user behavior to auto-categorize expenses and generate tailored summaries.

📊 Detailed Analytics Dashboard: Provides monthly and category-based spending insights with visual clarity.

☁️ Cloud Sync: Securely stores data and enables cross-device access for real-time tracking.

🔒 Data Privacy & Security: All expense data is encrypted and fully controlled by the user.

“Our mission with ReceiptSnap AI is to redefine expense tracking through agentic intelligence,” said Bommisetty Akash, AI Engineer at Innovon Technologies. “We’re building a system that not only records transactions but understands user habits and empowers better financial decisions.”

The app is currently available for both Android and iOS, offering a smooth, intuitive experience powered by next-generation AI and seamless data synchronization.

For more details, visit https://innovon.ai/ or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rsnap or https://rsnap.ai/

or follow Innovon Technologies on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/innovontek/

ReceiptSnap AI - The One Click Receipt Management & Expense Tracker

