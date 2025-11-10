ABMRS Announces New Safety Standard for Remote MRI Scanning

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There has been substantial progress in the past few years in the field of MRI in general and remote MR scanning in particular. To ensure that MR safe practices keep up with the many changes that have permeated the practice of MRI, the American Board of Magnetic Resonance Safety has generated a set of guidelines and a standardized approach to the practice of remote - and in person - MR scanning. In this standardized approach we are introducing the newly created role of the Magnetic Resonance Safety Tech (MRST) in helping the Magnetic Resonance Medical Director (MRMD), the MR Safety Officer (MRSO), and the MR Safety Expert (MRSE) oversee safe practices in especially remote MR scanning environments. As with the MRMD, MRSO, and MRSE positions, the ABMRS has generated an examination to certify those who wish to hold the position/title of MRST. The ABMRS MRST certification examination will be available no later than February 2026.The ABMRS will be presenting a 90-minute webinar entitled “Certification and Standardization in Remote MR Scanning” on December 11, 2025, from 10 am - 11:30 Eastern Time. Registration for this free seminar is available at the following URL:As was the case with the MRMD, MRSO, and MRSE, with the creation of the new position of MRST, the ABMRS is once again applying its philosophy that standardization and certification are powerful tools in helping ensure the safety of our patients and healthcare practitioners in magnetic resonance environments.

