Bikes For Christ Christmas Press Release - 3000 Bike Milestone

Journee and her brother Kingston received their bicycles through PARC in St Pete Bikes For Christ logo Gary thanking Bikes For Christ

Bikes For Christ Hits 3,000 Bike Milestone Going Into Holiday Season

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bikes For Christ Hits 3,000 Bike Milestone Going Into Holiday SeasonBikes For Christ has officially reached its 3,000th bicycle milestone as it rolls into the 2025 holiday season, continuing its mission to change lives one bike at a time. The nonprofit organization is also closing in on serving 200 partner organizations across the Tampa Bay area.3,000 Bikes and Nearly 200 Organizations ServedBikes For Christ is the premier provider of transportation to more than 150 organizations throughout Tampa Bay that directly assist clients in need. The ministry’s main focus is on veterans working to re-establish themselves, underprivileged children, and individuals seeking a fresh start.A simple gift of a bicycle can be life-changing — enabling a low-income parent to travel to work, attend parenting classes, or visit a doctor. For children, it can mean a safe way to commute to school, attend tutoring sessions, or reach their first job.2nd Annual “Bicycles and Holiday Bells” Fundraiser at Belleair TowersTo celebrate the season and support its mission, Bikes For Christ will host its 2nd Annual “Bicycles and Holiday Bells” fundraiser on Saturday, December 6th, from 1 PM to 3 PM at Belleair Towers, 1100 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Clearwater.The event will feature Photos with Santa, food, drinks, raffles, silent auctions, and a Family Fun Ride on the Pinellas Trail at 2 PM. This festive afternoon will bring joy to the senior residents of Belleair Towers, while all proceeds go directly to Bikes For Christ’s ongoing programs.Bikes for Bailey ElementaryThis year marks the seventh year that Bikes For Christ has provided bicycles to underprivileged children at Bailey Elementary School. Since the program’s start, the organization has brought joy and opportunity to roughly 150 children during the Christmas season.100 Bikes for Veterans Each YearEach year, Bikes For Christ provides approximately 100 bicycles to veterans who are working to rebuild their lives and regain independence.Recent Honors and RecognitionIn 2025, Bikes For Christ was recognized by multiple local chambers of commerce for its continued impact across the Tampa Bay community:Finalist for Nonprofit of the Year with the Valrico FishHawk ChamberFinalist for Medium-Sized Business of the Year with the Central Hillsborough Chamber of CommerceFinalist for Small Nonprofit of the Year with the South Tampa Chamber of CommerceHelp Keep the Wheels Turning — End-of-Year Giving OpportunityAs the year comes to a close, Bikes For Christ is calling on the community to help sustain its mission into 2026. With growing demand for bicycles and transportation assistance, financial donations are urgently needed to continue providing hope and mobility to veterans, children, and families in need.“Every dollar truly makes a difference,” said Pat Simmons, Founder and President of Bikes For Christ. “A single donation can help us purchase parts, repair donated bicycles, and deliver hope to someone ready to move forward.”Donations can be made securely online at www.Bikes4Christ.com/donations . All contributions are tax-deductible and directly support local program services.About Bikes For ChristBikes For Christ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 82-2374095) whose mission is to provide bicycles to those in need while sharing the love of Jesus. The organization serves veterans working to re-establish themselves, underprivileged children, and individuals striving for self-sufficiency.Learn more at www.Bikes4Christ.com Media Contact:Pat Simmons, President📧 Pat@Bikes4Christ.com📞 (813) 293-7488

Bikes For Christ Highlight Video 2024

