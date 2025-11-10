Dr. David Frey Shares Breakthrough Non-Surgical Solutions for Bite Problems at Gravitas in Beverly Hills

Dr. David Frey

Dr. David Frey recently lectured at Gravitas in Beverly Hills about groundbreaking, non-surgical approach to treating complex bite and jaw problems.

Dentists should evaluate them as part of every bite assessment. EMG technology allows us to see if those muscles are tense or relaxed, and that’s essential to making an accurate diagnosis.” — Dr. David Frey

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Dr. David Frey recently lectured at Gravitas in Beverly Hills, where he introduced a groundbreaking, non-surgical approach to diagnosing and treating complex bite and jaw problems that often lead to chronic pain, headaches, and muscle tension.For many patients, traditional orthodontic or restorative treatments intended to correct bite alignment can inadvertently result in new or worsening symptoms such as jaw popping, neck pain, and persistent headaches. Dr. Frey’s lecture addressed the root causes of these complications and demonstrated how advanced technology and a neuromuscular focus can provide lasting relief.“We see patients who have gone through braces, veneers, or full-mouth reconstruction and still end up in pain,” said Dr. Frey. “Often, it’s due to excessive overjet, deep overbites, or bite planes that are misaligned to the horizon. It’s like a roller coaster on their teeth. and these imbalances can be debilitating.”Dr. Frey’s approach integrates advanced medical instrumentation, including Electromyography (EMG) to measure jaw muscle activity, computerized bite analysis to assess tooth contact timing and force, and 3D cone beam imaging (CBCT) to visualize the temporomandibular joints ( TMJ ), neck posture, sinuses, and airway.“There are four main muscles attached to the lower jaw,” Dr. Frey explained. “Dentists should evaluate them as part of every bite assessment. EMG technology allows us to see if those muscles are tense or relaxed, and that’s essential to making an accurate diagnosis.”By combining this data-driven analysis with a focus on facial balance and muscle harmony, Dr. Frey is able to identify and correct bite discrepancies that often go undetected in traditional dental exams.“With cone beam imaging, we can see if the joint is compressed or worn, how posture is affected, and even if there are sinus or airway issues contributing to discomfort,” Dr. Frey said. “This gives us a complete picture of the patient’s condition and allows us to create a bite that supports both function and aesthetics.”Dr. Frey’s neuromuscular and aesthetic dentistry model is transforming how clinicians approach bite-related pain, offering a safe, non-invasive pathway to improved comfort, posture, and smile design.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Perfect White Smile Cosmetic Dentistry Beverly Hills or email Dr. David Frey at DrFrey@PerfectWhiteSmile.com or visit www.PerfectWhiteSmile.com About Dr. David Frey, DDSDr. David Frey is a leading cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills , London and Dubai, with over 35 years of experience helping patients achieve healthy, functional, and beautiful smiles. A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry, Dr. Frey has dedicated his career to advancing the field of dentistry through both clinical innovation and education.

