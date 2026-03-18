Nahla Chirco to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nahla Chirco, founder of R&N Family Medical Practice, LLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how compassionate, patient-centered care shapes her approach to primary healthcare.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Chirco explores that building trust with patients transforms healthcare experiences and improves long-term outcomes, and breaks down how personalized care, holistic wellness strategies, and professional leadership drive meaningful impact.Nahla’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/nahla-chirco

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