MONITORAPP Partners with DipNet LLC for Expansion into the Americas and India

Mr. Nilesh Parikh (CEO of DIPNET LLC) visited MONITORAPP headquarters in South Korea, welcomed by Mr Kyle Lee (CEO of MONITORAPP)

MONITORAPP announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with DipNet LLC, a technology provider based in Texas, USA.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONITORAPP, a cybersecurity vendor specializing in B2B SECaaS, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with DipNet LLC, a technology provider based in Texas, USA. This partnership marks a significant step for MONITORAPP in strengthening its business presence across North America, South America, and India, following successful market entries in Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Leveraging two decades of cybersecurity expertise, MONITORAPP delivers advanced solutions that protect organizations from evolving threats. The company’s portfolio spans from on-premises appliances and virtual appliances to the cloud-based platform AIONCLOUD, offering flexible deployment options to meet diverse enterprise needs.

On the other hand, DipNet LLC, headquartered in Texas, is a technology provider specializing in the integration of telecommunications, cybersecurity, and AI/ML solutions. The company partners with vendors across industries to implement customized solutions that address specific business challenges for enterprises. With a growing presence throughout North America, South America, and India, DipNet will play a pivotal role in expanding MONITORAPP’s market reach and supporting the local deployment of its all-in-one SECaaS platform, AIONCLOUD.

Under this partnership, DipNet will promote and deliver AIONCLOUD’s suite of services to the end users in the mentioned regions, including 'Website Protection,' 'Secure Internet Access,' and 'Secure Remote Access' with bundled security solutions built within. The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of MONITORAPP’s SECaaS offerings in new markets, enabling organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity posture with flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient protection.

MONITORAPP CEO Kyle Lee commented, “Our partnership with DipNet LLC reinforces MONITORAPP’s commitment to global market expansion. With DipNet’s strong regional network and expertise in cybersecurity, we are confident that this collaboration will accelerate the global adoption of AIONCLOUD and strengthen cybersecurity resilience for businesses across the Americas and India.”

[About AIONCLOUD]

AIONCLOUD consists of a full suite of cloud-based security services, including WAAP, WSPC, SWG, CASB, RBI, ZTNA, etc., under a subscription-based model. The platform continuously receives up-to-date threat data processed and shared by AILabs, MONITORAPP’s threat intelligence platform using AI/ML, enforcing the capability to protect end users from unknown threats. Moreover, with the recent inclusion of endpoint protection, the EDR solution, the platform is now able to provide end-to-end protection, unifying both network and endpoint security within a single platform.

[AIONCLOUD] Cloud-based All-in-One Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) Platform

