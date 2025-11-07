ALEMEDA DROPS NEW EP BUT WHAT THE HELL DO I KNOW PERFORMING AT TYLER, THE CREATOR’S CAMP FLOG GNAW ON NOVEMBER 15

Today, Alemeda releases her new EP But What The Hell Do I Know via Top Dawg Entertainment/Warner Records.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES (Friday, November 7) – Today, Alemeda releases her new EP But What The Hell Do I Know via Top Dawg Entertainment/Warner Records. The project follows her collaboration with Doechii on “Beat A B***hUp,” featured on Spotify’s Top 10 NMF list and praised by Highsnobiety for channeling “early 2000s pop energy with a sharper, unapologetic edge… Alemeda's stunning vocals anchor the defiant message.”This new project melds addictive melodies with sharp-edged honesty and emotional catharsis, taking listeners through a raw journey of self-discovery. It captures the messiness of your 20s from a cross-cultural perspective. Of the record Alemeda says; “This EP is a representation of my growth and the past couple years and I’m so excited to share it.”Listen to But What The Hell Do I Know HERE - https://alemeda.lnk.to/BWTHDIK On the focus track "Happy With You," Alemeda explores the challenges of opening yourself to love, confronting fear and toxicity.Listen to “Happy With You” HERE - https://alemeda.lnk.to/HappyWithYou Watch the visualizer HERE - https://alemeda.lnk.to/HFYVis Of the track Alemeda says; “Happy With You is a song I wrote during a moment of self-reflection. It’s about learning to believe I’m worthy of good things. It’s me holding myself accountable in my relationships and ultimately finding healing.”Growing up as the eldest daughter in an East African family, split between Ethiopia and Arizona, Alemeda learned about life the hard way with music secretively being the only exit plan. With Doechii and Rachel Chinouriri in her corner, literally and sonically, she transforms personal truths into anthems with fight. This year alone, Alemeda has taken the stage at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Rock en Seine (Paris), All Points East, All Things Go, Austin City Limits, and more. In just one week (November 15) she will take the stage at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw.EP Track list:1. Happy With You2. Beat A B***h Up ft. Doechii3. Losing Myself4. Chameleon ft. Rachel Chinouriri5. 1-800-F**K-YOU6. Stupid Little Bitch7. I’m Over ItCalling on her pop, rock, and indie sensibilities, this self-proclaimed “cat mom” creates music as a form of self-expression and empowerment. She first turned heads with her 2021 UK garage single “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows,” which has over 14 million streams. Her 2024 debut EP FK IT let listeners further into Alemeda’s world with her unflinching storytelling and has given us one of the most fearless artists in music. Known for her candid lyricism, creative production, Alemeda has earned critical acclaim, opening slots for Halsey, Rachel Chinouriri as well as many festival slots this summer. As noted by Complex, “As a Black woman who proudly embraces alternative sensibilities, she’s challenging stereotypes and creating space for more diverse representations in rock and alternative music…Alemeda is a rock star on the rise.”

