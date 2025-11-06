United States Attorney Announces Criminal Complaint in Cordova Robbery and Shooting Incident

Memphis, TN – United States Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the federal criminal complaint of Marquis Davis, 18, charging him with business robbery and the discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On the early afternoon of October 31, 2025, Marquis Davis entered the Exotic Smoke Shop in the 1700 block of Germantown Parkway in Cordova, Tennessee. Shortly thereafter, Davis pulled out a firearm with an extended magazine and demanded money from the employee. The employee complied and opened the cash register; and Davis took approximately $400 from the register, before shooting her in the abdomen. Davis then fled the building.

After Davis fled the building, he encountered four federal agents who had just finished eating at a nearby restaurant. The agents saw Davis with a firearm and based on Davis’s actions at that point, federal agents fired their duty weapons, striking Davis. Federal agents and a responding Memphis Police Department officer took Davis into custody. They located a black firearm with an extended magazine next to Davis and approximately $370 in U.S. currency in his clothing.

A bystander and a retired paramedic located the store clerk, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. They provided aid until medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery for the gunshot wound.

Davis was also rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. He survived and remains in state custody. Davis’s current federal charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life imprisonment, and supplemental federal charges may be added after completion of the ongoing investigation. Davis has also been charged in state court with the felony offenses of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

This case is set before District Judge Thomas L. Parker of the Western District of Tennessee.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jermal Blanchard and Greg Wagner are prosecuting this case on behalf of the United States.

The charges and allegations contained in the criminal complaint are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###

