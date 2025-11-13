Black Raven Launches Builders Showcase: A Premier Resource for Home Building and Renovation in Milwaukee and Chicago

We recognized a significant need in the market for a centralized, high-quality resource that goes beyond simple listings” — Conner Zornow, President of Black Raven Media

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Raven Media, a leading innovator in digital media solutions, today announced the official launch of Builders Showcase ( www.builders-showcase.com ), a dynamic new online platform dedicated to connecting homeowners with top-tier builders, innovative ideas, and essential home services across the Milwaukee and Chicago metropolitan areas.Builders Showcase sets itself apart as an immersive digital hub, offering an unparalleled wealth of resources for anyone embarking on a new home construction or renovation project. The platform features:- Curated Content: Engaging videos showcasing award-winning projects, expert advice, and inspiring design trends for both new homes and renovations.- Leading Local Talent: Highlighting the best builders, architects, and designers in the Milwaukee and Chicago regions.- Extensive Directory: An exhaustive database of over 4,000 trusted contractors, home product suppliers, and service providers, making it the definitive guide for all home-related needs in the area.- Inspiration Gallery: A rich collection of ideas for fixtures, furnishings, materials, and smart home technologies to spark creativity and inform decision-making."We recognized a significant need in the market for a centralized, high-quality resource that goes beyond simple listings," said Conner Zornow, President of Black Raven Media. "Builders Showcase is designed to be an invaluable tool for homeowners, providing not just a directory, but a genuine source of inspiration, education, and direct connections to the very best professionals in the Milwaukee and Chicago home building industry. Our goal is to simplify the complex process of home improvement and new construction."The platform's user-friendly interface allows homeowners to easily navigate through a vast array of video tours, project galleries, and contractor profiles, ensuring they find the perfect match for their specific project requirements and aesthetic preferences."We're not just empowering homeowners,” added Bill Nye, Chief Growth Officer at Black Raven Media, "We've created a real community for the home trade. Builders Showcase, with its reach on TV and now our online directory; for contractors and those in the home business there is no better, more cost-effectively and predictable way to reach new customers.”Builders Showcase is now live and actively expanding its network of featured professionals and content. Homeowners and industry professionals are encouraged to visit www.builders-showcase.com to explore the possibilities.About Black Raven Media: Black Raven Media is a forward-thinking digital media company dedicated to creating engaging, effective, and innovative platforms that connect businesses with their target audiences. With a focus on creating community, quality content, and user experience, Black Raven Media is a leader in delivering valuable online resources.

