Andreea Serban Launches Dress Up Love™ – A Soul Couture™ Revolution Bridging Fashion and Healing

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- European psychologist and couture designer Andreea Serban , now based in Beverly Hills, unveiled her groundbreaking Dress Up Love ™ runway collection at The Atrium Studio, One Culver, Los Angeles a revolutionary fusion of high fashion, psychology, and healing.At the heart of the presentation was Andreea’s signature innovation, the Soul Couture™ Method, a pioneering therapeutic approach that uses garments, color, and ritual to restore emotional balance and reconnect individuals with their authentic selves.“This is not about following trends,” Andreea explains. “It’s about remembering who you are beneath the fabric and choosing to wear love as your truest couture. Because once you wear love, you never take it off again.”From Inner Runway to Global AwakeningThe Dress Up Love™ collection emerged from seven years of profound inner transformation, reflecting Andreea’s belief that every person walks an Inner Runway a symbolic path of self-discovery and love awakening.Each couture piece represents one of the seven archetypes of love: Dreams, Flow, Kindness, Love Yourself, Trust, Free to Be, and Gratitude.Each garment is crafted from natural Italian silk and finished by hand, designed to evoke both emotional resonance and sensory presence. The collection finale featured The Soul Couture Dress, worn by Andreea herself, a symbolic gown made from fragments of all seven designs, representing unity, transformation, and the rebirth of love.All garments are available by demand, and the full runway collection is open for private orders and editorial collaborations.A Revolution Where Fashion Meets TherapyThrough her Soul Couture™ Therapy Method, Andreea transforms the act of dressing into a conscious ritual integrating fashion psychology, sensory awareness, and emotional embodiment.Each ritual invites the wearer to experience texture, movement, and reflection, turning the daily act of getting dressed into a journey of healing and remembrance.“Our clothes are more than fabric,” says Andreea. “They activate love and carry memory, emotion, and meaning. When we dress with awareness, we heal what words cannot.”This approach marks a new era in wellbeing and fashion, where garments are no longer objects of display but tools for transformation and reconnection with one’s true essence.Upcoming Book & Global VisionAndreea’s forthcoming third book, “Dress Up Love™ Soul Couture for Emotional Healing and Transformation Through Fashion,” will launch globally at the end of 2025.The book expands upon the philosophy behind Soul Couture™, illustrating how fashion can become a language of connection, self-expression, and love.Open to international collaboration, Andreea invites designers, wellness leaders, and conscious luxury brands to co-create the future of transformative couture where beauty, healing, and purpose are interwoven.“The future of fashion is not consumption,” Andreea affirms. “It’s connection, color, touch, and silhouette can bring healing back to our world one dress at a time.”About Andreea SerbanAndreea Serban a psychologist, author, and couture designer born in Romania and based in Beverly Hills, California.A graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles and licensed psychologist in Europe, she bridges fashion and psychology through her pioneering Soul Couture™ Therapy Method a multidisciplinary healing approach combining emotional intelligence, somatic awareness, and aesthetic self-expression.Her brand, Dress Up Love™, transforms couture into consciousness, uniting fashion and wellbeing through a universal language of beauty, emotion, and truth.Each couture piece in the Dress Up Love™ collection is accompanied by a song, a story, and a ritual, creating a full sensory experience of what she calls “the Inner Runway the place where your soul remembers who you are.”Press Contact:Dress Up Love™ Media Relations📧 andreea@be-different.com📍 Beverly Hills, CA | Milan

