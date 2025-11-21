Responses to CDC Language Changes on Autism and Vaccines

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its information online on autism and vaccines.

Response from the Rhode Island Department of Health

"There is absolutely no evidence that vaccines cause autism. Decades of scientific research do not suggest any association between autism and vaccines. Any suggestion otherwise is irresponsible and dangerous," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "Vaccines have saved millions of lives, and they help keep Rhode Islanders healthy and safe every day. Parents or guardians who have questions about vaccines should talk to their child's healthcare professional."

Every trusted, established pediatric medical organization supports childhood immunization (for example, the American Academy of Pediatrics). Parents and families should protect their children by getting them vaccinated and following the vaccination schedule outlined by their child's healthcare professional.

Response from the Northeast Public Health Collaborative

"CDC's recent statement regarding vaccines and autism is inconsistent with decades of research and more than 40 carefully designed and scientifically sound studies involving 5.6 million people that show no link or association between vaccines and autism.

Vaccines used in the United States are rigorously tested and monitored for safety. Claims suggesting a cause-and-effect relationship between vaccines and autism are not supported by credible scientific evidence nor are they grounded in rigorous, peer-reviewed research and consensus.

This issue has been studied thoroughly for many years by experts around the world through major cohort studies, meta-analyses, and systematic reviews. The claims of a link between vaccines and autism spread inaccurate information, will result in unnecessary confusion, and may lead to unnecessary fear and harm.

What is clear is that vaccine-preventable diseases cause?a substantial disease burden affecting populations worldwide. Vaccines are safe and help prevent illness, hospitalization, and millions of deaths worldwide every year.

The Northeast Public Health Collaborative encourages the public to consult with qualified health care professionals and clinicians and rely on trusted medical sources when making decisions about their health or the health of their children. We also urge caution in sharing or acting on unverified health claims."

The Northeast Public Health Collaborative is a voluntary regional coalition of public health agencies and leaders, brought together to share expertise, improve coordination, enhance capacity, strengthen regional readiness, and promote and protect evidence-based public health.