Cincinnati Reds Pitcher, Chase Petty, Announces 2nd Annual Charity Golf Classic, Presented by Sunday Swagger

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chase Petty Foundation is proud to host its 2nd Annual Charity Golf Classic presented by Sunday Swagger, on November 16, 2025, at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. This charity event brings together local businesses, community members, athletes, and spectators for a day of golf, camaraderie, and fundraising in support of the foundation’s mission.Event Details● Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025● Venue: Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234Participants will compete in foursomes inclusive of locals, athletes, personalities, and community supporters. The day will conclude with an awards dinner, live auction, and recognition of event sponsors.About The Chase Petty Foundation The Chase Petty Foundation is dedicated to supporting youth development, education, community sports, and local initiatives that foster positive growth in Chase’s hometown of Millville, NJ. Through signature events like the Golf Classic and youth basketball tournaments, the foundation raises vital funds and awareness that help empower children and families in the South Jersey region.Funds raised through the Charity Golf Classic will directly support the foundation’s programming—such as youth athletic development donations, community outreach, and access to resources for underserved youth. By combining sport with philanthropy, the foundation aims to create a lasting impact in the local community.Registration & Sponsorship Opportunities The event offers multiple sponsorship levels and participation packages all available for direct purchase at www.thechasepettyfoundation.com/golf ● Free Agent – $250: Single player entry with deluxe tee package (includes golf shirt, gifts, etc.).● Team Line Up – $1,000: Full four-player team with VIP gift bags and embroidered shirts.● All-Star – $2,000: Elevated recognition, plus four deluxe tee packages.● MVP Sponsor – $3,500: Advertising exposure (full‐page ad, logo on collateral, banner, tee signs) plus hospitality for eight players and autographed commemorative items.● Hole Sponsors and Program Book Ads also available starting at $500 each.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.