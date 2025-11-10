IndyDog Announces New Houston Office as Client Growth Accelerates

IndyDog adds a second Houston office, reflecting outstanding results, growing demand, and momentum across the Greater Houston market.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyDog, a Houston-based outsourced sales and consulting firm, announced the opening of its second office in the Houston metropolitan area as part of continued expansion efforts for one of its national clients.

The new location was established to support increased client demand and further strengthen the firm’s footprint in the Greater Houston market. The team officially launched operations in September, beginning work on behalf of a leading telecommunications partner and expanding access to new customer segments across the region.

“We’ve seen tremendous momentum in Houston, driven by the results our team has delivered and the trust we've earned with our clients,” said Jasen Webb, President of IndyDog. “This expansion reflects both the performance of our people and the long-term opportunity we see in this market. We're excited to take this next step and continue providing best-in-class representation.”

The second Houston office will have the ability to reach customers across rapidly developing areas, including Katy, Sugar Land, Pearland, The Woodlands, Spring, Humble, and surrounding suburban communities. This expansion positions IndyDog to tap into a wider consumer base while supporting its clients’ growth strategy in Texas.

“In the Houston market, our client continues to innovate and deliver high-quality service to customers,” Webb added. “We are proud to represent a brand that values excellence, and we are excited for the opportunity to scale alongside them.”

With continued performance-driven growth, IndyDog plans to further expand its team and footprint in the coming year, reinforcing its commitment to developing emerging leaders and supporting national clients across multiple markets.

