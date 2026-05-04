IndyDog Reaches Fourth Anniversary, Reflecting on Momentum and What's Ahead

IndyDog marks four years of back-to-back growth, national client partnerships, and an expanding presence across the Greater Houston market.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndyDog, a Houston-based outsourced sales and consulting firm, is proud to mark its fourth anniversary. It's a milestone earned through consistent results, hands-on leadership development, and a team that has grown stronger every year.

Since launching in Houston, IndyDog has grown from a single-office operation into a multi-location firm with an expanding footprint across Greater Houston and the surrounding metro area. Year four brought continued momentum- with the firm adding team members, developing emerging leaders, and maintaining strong performance on behalf of its national client partners.

"Four years in, and we are just as energized as we were on day one," said Jasen Webb, President of IndyDog. "This business has been built by people who work with focus and integrity, and who are committed to doing things the right way. Every year we raise the bar, and every year our team rises to meet it."

Over the past four years, IndyDog has expanded to a second Houston office, launched new client campaigns, and continued building a reputation for consistent, high-quality market representation. The firm has remained focused on developing individuals into leaders- creating a culture where performance is recognized, and advancement is earned.

"Our growth is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the work our team puts in every day," Webb added. "We're grateful for four strong years and excited for everything still ahead."

IndyDog plans to continue expanding its presence in the Greater Houston market and pursuing new opportunities for its team in the coming year.

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